Glancing Back for June 17

June 17, 1921

MATTOON -— Postmaster E.F. Poorman has sent in his resignation of postmaster of Mattoon, to take effect July 1. The action is dictated by Mr. Poorman's desire to remove any embarrassment from the administration in carrying forward the civil service provisions that have been attached to the appointment of postmasters to offices of the first class. An examination for certifying three candidates from the Republican Party may be expected shortly. Mr. Poorman, a Democrat, was appointed postmaster by President Wilson in April 1914... MATTOON — The city of Mattoon is again linked with the Orient through the sale and shipment by the Chuse Engine and Manufacturing Company of two locomotive engines made in the local factory. Though these engines are billed for Schenectady, N.Y., their ultimate destination is Shanghai, the buyer being the Yung Lee Soda Company. The cost of the engines represented $30,000, and more than half of this amount represented wages paid out to workmen in Mattoon. This is the Chuse company's second shipment to China, and it has four engines at work in Japan... MATTOON — The convention of The Poster Printers Association of the United States and Canada was held last week in Cincinnati. E.B. Tucker of Mattoon, manager of the Gazette Show Print in Mattoon, was elected president of The Poster Printers Association. At the convention, the printers voted "elimination of posters in which too much of the nether limbs and other portions of girls are shown in the nude" a ban on displays designed to mislead the public and creation of a credit system for buyers of theatrical printing.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Paul Seitsinger, superintendent of the Charleston school district since 1966, stepped down from his post Monday to take a job with the Charleston office of the H. Nolan Sims agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance. He will be succeeded July 1 by Howard S. Smucker, 41, former superintendent of the Lake Zurich school district. Also on July 1, Donald O. Bretch, former assistant principal of Springfield Southeast High School, will take over as principal at Charleston High School... MATTOON — Clyde Drennan, a Neoga banker, was named president of the board of directors of the Lake Land College Foundation Tuesday at the board's first annual meeting. Drennan replaces Mrs. James Honnold of Kansas, who served as the foundation's president during the first year of operation. Other officers of the foundation for 1971-72 are George Gilkerson of Mattoon, vice president, and Charles Joley of Charleston, secretary. The Lake Land College Foundation had revenues of $7,507 in its first year of operation, according to Tim Helton, treasurer... ARCOLA — The Finfgeld Shoe Store in Arcola will observe its 100th year in business with an open house on June 28. Located on Main Street, the business stands where it was established in 1871 by Charles M. Finfgeld, who came to Chicago from Germany in 1842. During the Civil War he served in fierce fighting at Chancellorsville, was wounded and lay on the battlefield without aid for three days. Ed Finfgeld, the current owner, was mayor of Arcola for 12 years before serving two terms as a state representative.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Native American culture was brought to life this weekend at the third annual Pow Wow at Peterson Park. The event was sponsored in part by the Kaskaskia River Dancers of Mattoon, a group founded by Pat Gaines in 1989. Thousands of people came to see the pow wow, which brought more than 400 dancers, vendors and campers to Mattoon. The $1,000 prize for the men's traditional dance contest was won by Gerald Cleveland Sr. of Mauston, Wis. A village of 15 tepees was set up at the park. One of the tepees was owned by the Tim and Jamie Collins family of Farmersville. The family actually lives in that tepee in Farmersville... CHICAGO — After a record-setting 72 wins in the regular season, the Chicago Bulls beat the Seattle SuperSonics 87-75 last night for their fourth NBA championship in six years. Michael Jordan scored 22 points and won his record fourth Finals MVP Award. Jordan became emotional after the game, won on Father's Day, thinking of his own father who was killed in 1993, a few weeks after the Bulls won their last title.

