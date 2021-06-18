Glancing Back for June 18

100 years ago,

June 18, 1921

MATTOON — The north road to Charleston, extending east from the present pavement in Mattoon to the Charleston city limits, is soon to be given a coat of oil. The spreading of oil, however, will not begin until after a heavy rain so as to get the ground thoroughly packed. The pavement will extend east from the present pavement to the foot of the hill at the Old Salem Church. The church is about three and a-half miles from where the present Mattoon pavement ends and is about three and a-half miles from the Charleston city limits... CHARLESTON — The Central Illinois Public Service Company was informed by the Charleston city clerk today that if it fails to meet its financial obligation to the city in the next three days, water service to the company will be shut off. City officials say the service company owes an average of $270 a month since Sept. 1, 1920, making a total of about $2,420. The company says the City of Charleston owes it in the sum of about $2,500 for light service and wishes to offset one bill against the other... HUMBOLDT — John Clark of Humboldt was robbed of $70 in cash by a gypsy queen this week. Clark buys and sells chickens for Frank Pollock of Arcola and had the $70 pinned on a chest pocket of his shirt. He was on the Egyptian Trail two miles south of Arcola when he met some gypsies who were traveling in an automobile. A woman in the party said she wanted to buy a chicken. Clark brought the chicken to the car and handed it to the woman seated in the car. The woman grabbed the bills off Clark's shirt just as the car sped away, leaving Clark standing in the road without the cash or the chicken.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — "The Census Bureau stands by its total of 19,681." That was the word received yesterday by Mattoon officials from U.S. Rep. William L. Springer, R-Champaign. City officials had asked Springer to look into the reasons for a "loss" of 744 people in Mattoon's population from the preliminary to the final 1970 census figures. Springer said he was told the preliminary figure included some Mattoon Township residents who live outside the city limits and the Census Bureau figures the average family to be 3.1 people and Mattoon used a figure of 3.3 per residence... CHARLESTON — The Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities has approved payment of $2,300 in architectural work done on a proposed memorial tower at Eastern Illinois University. The carillon bell tower project, favored by President Quincy Doudna, was abandoned a year ago after students object to the plan. Construction of the tower was to have been financed jointly by alumni contributions and reserve student fees. Doudna expressed hope that a donor could be found to finance the portion of the cost that alumni did not finance. The tower was to be located between Coleman Hall and the Applied Arts and Education Center.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Discussion on the future of the train depot in Mattoon is among the items on the Mattoon City Council agenda tonight. Amtrak plans to stop staffing the Mattoon train station, effective July 1. To keep the station open, the city must provide a caretaker to open and close the station when trains arrive and pay for utilities and upkeep. A private group is working on a long-term solution to utilize the station. The Mattoon train station was built by the Illinois Central Railroad in 1917... MATTOON — Gold Award contributors to the recent Mattoon United Way fund drive were recognized by the organization. This year's recipients include R.R. Donnelley, represented by Joyce Lindsay; Kraft, represented by Jim Cudahy; General Electric, represented by Frank Harmon; and Consolidated Communications, represented by Teresa Nelson and Charlene Homann. Kim Spencer and Clyde Self, both of the Mattoon United Way Board, made the presentations... CHARLESTON — Jill Taylor, a Charleston native, recently finished a monthlong performance as the lead character in a new play entitled "Women in Hats." The off-Broadway play was performed at the Looking Glass Theatre in New York City. Taylor has enjoyed many roles in theater, as well as some TV commercial work. She also spent a year as executive assistant to Barry Weissler, the producer of "Grease" on Broadway. She is a graduate of Charleston High School and Eastern Illinois University with a master's in fine arts from Indiana University. She is the daughter of Michael and Karen Bence of Charleston.

