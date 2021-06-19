Glancing Back for June 19

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council yesterday voted to purchase an acre of land from Benny Huddleston in order to extend the new Kiwanis Park. The City paid $2,232.70 for the additional land which borders the Town Branch on the east side of the park which is located between Fourth Street and Division Street. In other action, the council approved a zoning variance for Burl Schnorf to allow a house at 1532 Fourth St. to be used as a fraternity house for the new Acacia Fraternity... MATTOON — It took just 23 weeks for Ronald Hawkins to lose 100 pounds, he told those in attendance yesterday at the second anniversary meeting of the Mattoon Weight Watchers Club. Hawkins said he started gaining weight in 1954 and eventually weighed more than 350 pounds. Proper eating habits, discipline and re-education seem to be the key to success. Weight Watchers began in Florida and brought to Springfield in 1962. Since the organization began in Mattoon in 1969, more than 15,886 pounds have been lost by 800 people. Several members modeled their clothes they wore before losing weight. Those weight losses ranged from 20 pounds to 91½ pounds.

MATTOON — The biggest bagel breakfast will get bigger this year. A five-day lineup with more entertainment and a record 600-pound bagel are among the additions to an event expected to attract 40,000 people. A special oven is in place outside the Kraft/Lender's plant on Illinois Route 121 to bake the big bagel. The bagel will be 6 feet in diameter, a foot thick and have a 1-foot hole, said Jim Cudahy, plant manager. Lender's set a record with an 86-pound bagel for the 1991 Bagelfest. Since then the record increased to 450 pounds... CHARLESTON — Cancer patient Carol Loop left Monday for the mayo Clinic in Minnesota breathing a little easier, thanks to the generosity and compassion of numerous area people and businesses. The locked-out Trailmobile employee and Charleston resident was diagnosed in March with a rare form of cancer, Leiomyosarcoma. Friends and family set out to raise $1,500 for admission to the Mayo Clinic. Lori Loop, Carol's sister and one of the fundraising project's organizers, said they raised more than $6,000 with much of the funds coming from an event held at Max and Dawn's Friendly Inn in Ashmore... JACKSONVILLE — Oakland High School's Envirothon team finished second at state competition here last weekend. Team coach Marijon Stites said the top three teams were within 10 points of each other. The team from Shiloh High School in Edgar County won the state competition. Oakland beat out a team from Vermilion County for second place. Other teams were from Whiteside, Will, South Cook and Mercer counties. Oakland team members were Layne Brown, Candace Gullion, Miranda Gutzmer, Lori Miller and Paul Strader.