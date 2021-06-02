Glancing Back for June 2

LERNA — Sheriff Aye and Deputy Sheriff Linthicum were in considerable danger yesterday evening after a theft from Chester Moulton's car at his home near Lerna. A man calling himself Perry Barmus had been around the place that day and was suspected. The officers went to the home of Eugene Reeder in the country, where it was thought Barmus might be found. Barmus was discovered hiding under a bed. When he crawled out in presence of the sheriff, Barmus pulled a revolver. Sheriff Aye poked Barmus in the eye and Deputy Linthicum, who had been on the other side of the bed, grabbed the weapon. Further search discovered the tools and auto accessories that had been stolen.

MATTOON — The board of the Area E-7 Hospital Association apparently will receive some information this week on a federal grant the board applied for to partially finance the new area hospital. State officials yesterday said that more than $6 million will be available for grants in Illinois under the federal Hill-Burton program. The planned area hospital has been named the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center... MATTOON — J.C. Penney Co. will close its stores in Mattoon and Charleston late this summer in connection with the opening of Penny's new 58,000-square-foot department store in the Cross County Mall. George R. Hoagland, Penney's district manager, said the Charleston store will close Aug. 14 and the Mattoon store will close Sept. 11. Penney's new store and auto center will open shortly after, Hoagland said. Penny's has been serving Mattoon since May 1, 1920. The Charleston store opened its Charleston store on the square in 1937... SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Richard Ogilvie recently signed a bill which allows the Illinois Department of Conservation to enter agreements with the federal government regarding development of the Lincoln Lake project. Land south of Charleston near Fox Ridge State Park will be acquired and used for public recreation. After signing the bill, Ogilvie distributed pens used in the signing to area state Rep. William D. Cox, R-Charleston; Rep. Charles Campbell, R-Danville; and Rep. Robert Craig, D-Indianola; and to state Sen. Tom Merritt, R-Hoopeston.