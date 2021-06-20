Glancing Back for June 20

CHARLESTON — This city was visited early Sunday morning by fire which originated in the P.T. McCabe sale barn near Fifth and Madison streets which caused a loss of about $50,000. During the blaze which destroyed several of Charleston's largest and oldest rooming houses, occupants had some narrow escapes for their lives. Included in the loss were five race horses owned by McCabe, as well as six other horses owned by McCabe, and two mules owned by Walter Glassco, who lives near Urban Park. Six buildings were destroyed, including three rooming houses, and three structures owned by Arthur E. Craig. The Charleston Post Office also suffered $500 in damage...NEOGA — Little Helen Thayer, 6-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Thayer, had a miraculous escape from serious injury this weekend. A bag swing had been put up in the Thayer yard. The children would jump from the top of a 15-foot ladder onto the bag swing and this proved to be great sport for the children of the neighborhood. One day Helen climbed to the top of the ladder as she had often done, but in jumping missed the bag swing and fell the 15-foot distance to the ground. She lay all night in a stupor but no bones were broken and it is thought she will recover without permanent injury. The ladder and bag swing have been removed.

MATTOON — Local letter carriers angered by changes coming down the pipeline gathered outside the post office yesterday. About a dozen carriers from the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 384 carried signs criticizing the changes and implying quality of service would diminish with the new automation online. Their picket was part of a nationwide effort. A new automation system that began about two weeks ago will gradually take the place of hand-sorting the mail. While postal workers object, Mattoon Postmaster Peter McGow said automation actually will improve customer service... CHARLESTON — Plans to resume contract negotiations to end the four-month-old Trailmobile lockout have been put on hold. Tim McDonnell, general counsel for Trailmobile, said the company had not agreed to meet with union representatives this weekend, and any statement that there would be a meeting was premature. U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard and Charleston Mayor Dan Cougill have called on both sides to return to the table tomorrow. McDonnell, however, said that was only a suggestion, and the company has politely declined... CHARLESTON — You might not know what it is or how it's played, but footbag is making Charleston famous among hackers nationwide. A team from the EIU Hack Club recently competed at the Midwest Regional Tournament in Mount Prospect, Ill. Charleston resident Danny Gerling was the overall champion of the regional event. Gerling and three other Charleston members of the EIU club — Huck Spear, Frank Gutowski and Paul Heckel — qualified for the World Championship in August. Jesse Whitworth and Ian Davis are other Charleston members of the EIU Hack Club.