Glancing Back for June 21

100 years ago,

June 21, 1921

SHELBYVILLE — Presence of mind probably saved the lives of Fred Grabb and his two children Sunday afternoon when he stepped on the accelerator and caused his automobile to nearly clear the track as a Big Four train was bearing down on them at the Hagan railroad crossing east of Shelbyville. Grabb and family went to Shelbyville from their home in Stewardson and passed the day with relatives. Mrs. Grabb decided to remain for a few days while her husband and son, Carl, and daughter, Margaret, headed home. As the car was nearing the crossing, Grabb said he did not see the approaching train. But when his auto was on the track, he heard the whistle of the locomotive. The rear end of Grabb's car was cut off and hurled into a ditch 25 feet distant. Margaret, aged 13, was lying on the rear seat and thrown from the car. Though bruised, she was not badly hurt... MATTOON — Millard Eveland, successful bidder for the contract to carry the mail between local stations, started his contract early this morning. He was awarded the contract after he submitted the low bid of $1,800 a year. Eveland is the son of G.W. Eveland, who had the contract prior to his son for $2,800 a year. There were two other bids. The work to be done includes moving the mail between the railroad stations and the Central Illinois Public Service Co., and delivery of mail to and from the stations and post office. The service required is 24 hours a day and requires three men and constant use of an automobile.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The president of the Bird Repellent Co. of Decatur estimates that within the past month his firm has eliminated about 38,000 pigeons and 1,200 starlings from downtown Mattoon. Jimmie A. Soules of the Decatur firm denied rumors that animals or song birds might have been "poisoned" because of his firm's activities here. Since his firm was founded in 1936, Soules claimed he has never known a case an animal or bird other than the one targeted has been killed. The Decatur firm began its work May 18 after receiving a $10,000 contract from the city. ... MATTOON — A 15-year-old Urbana boy drowned while swimming in an unsupervised area of Lake Mattoon Sunday. The Shelby County sheriff's office said the youth was swimming with a Pesotum friend in a small cove on the west bank of the lake about a mile south of the causeway. A sheriff's office spokesman said the two teens were taking turns pushing each other off a buoyant sled. The boys were warned by other family members they were too far from the shore... MATTOON — On Saturday the mercury soared to a stifling 103 degrees in Mattoon. Yesterday it nearly topped the century mark again with a 99 reading downtown. High humidity accompanied the torrid temperatures to make it nearly unbearable to be active outdoors. And it wasn't officially summer yet. Summer arrives in Mattoon at 9:30 this evening and promises to bring some relief to the high temperatures.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Women today have a greater opportunity to get politically involved than any past generations, Gov. Jim Edgar said at Girls State last night. "There is no doubt in my mind that in the 21st century we will see woman elected as president of the United States," Edgar told about 550 Girls State delegates at Eastern Illinois University's Dvorak Concert Hall. Involvement is a key to political success, he said. One of the most important lessons to be learned at Girls State, he said, is they need to be involved in the community and they need to be involved in the political process... MATTOON — A reception last night welcomed Peace Corps Fellow Brad Hinkfuss to Mattoon where he will work with the Midtown Mattoon organization in planning. The Midtown group is working with a state organization to help downtowns across Illinois... MATTOON — Forty-two cadets from Illinois and Iowa took part in the Civil Air Patrol Flight Encampment at Coles County Memorial Airport this week. The teens spent several days taking intensive lessons learning to fly airplanes, gliders and balloons. Cadets focused on one of those three areas. Eight cadets taking part in the balloon program were at the airport at dawn Thursday to take their solo flights over the county.

