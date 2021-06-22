Glancing Back for June 22

100 years ago,

June 22, 1921

MATTOON — Mayor Kizer, at the close of last night's Mattoon City Council meeting, named 34 men to his "cabinet" toward deciding if the proposed purchase of the Clear Water Co. plant will be a good proposition for the City of Mattoon. With this "cabinet" of 34, also serving will be the mayor, city council, city engineer and city attorney. The "cabinet" was named following the passage of an ordinance calling for purchase of the Clear Water plant and its proposed merger with the municipal water plant... MATTOON — A contract for construction of a new theater on Broadway at 15th Street to replace the Kizer-Reynolds Garage, destroyed by fire last winter was let to C.D. Mitchell by Mayor George A. Kizer. The award was made at $80,000. Work is to begin at once and should be completed by Oct. 1. The theater, which will seat 1,200 people, will have a stage and motion pictures... CASEY — The concrete pavement along the National Road leading into Martinsville has been completed, while the strip from Martinsville to Marshall will be finished this week. This will complete the paving of the National Road through Clark County. Louis Helms, who was working on the pavement west of Casey to Cumberland County, was seriously injured yesterday when a heavy truck ran over him. One leg was broken and a bone cracked in the other leg.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council tonight is scheduled to hear the first reading of an amendment to the city liquor code that would allow Sunday liquor sales. Mayor Morgan Phipps said he expects the council will vote on the amendment at its July 6 meeting and if approved would go into effect immediately. The amendment would allow all those in alcohol sales — taverns, restaurants and package liquor stores — to operate after noon on Sundays. Phipps noted Champaign, Urbana and Effingham all have Sunday liquor sales. Charleston does not... CHARLESTON — Saadat Hasan, director of the Palestine Liberation Organization office in New York, will present the Arab view on the Middle East peace prospects in a lecture Thursday at Eastern Illinois University. Hasan is the first of four guest speakers this summer at EIU in connection with a social science course on the Middle East. Other scheduled speakers include the consul general of Israel in Chicago, a representative of the U.S. State Department and an Indiana college president who will present a Quaker plan for Middle East peace.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — A wet spring may have dampened this year's planting season, but if there's no rain the next couple weeks, farmers may be reminiscing fondly about the wet month of May. Greg Carney, Coles County Farm Bureau manager, said spring rain has put planting behind. Just 87 percent of corn and 32 percent of beans have been planted in Coles County this year. Normally, 98 percent of the corn and 91 percent of beans are planted by June 16... CHARLESTON — The 80-year-old Ashmore Estates building may need to be demolished. Every window in the building is broken, vines cover much of the exterior, grass and weeds surrounding it grow waist high and the remnants of an outbuilding that burned several months ago remain. Dan Stretch, Coles County's environmental health director, has asked the county board to consider razing the building that was built in 1916 to serve as the county's "poor farm" and later was a mental health facility. It hasn't been occupied since 1987.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0