Glancing Back for June 23

MATTOON — Mattoon Township assessors have completed their work on personal property and turned the books over to Coles County officials. The total value of personal property is $1,923,148, which is assessed at 50 percent of value. The full assessments of some classifications include 970 automobiles and trucks, $169,660; 126 carriages and wagons, $3,360; 688 horses, $28,346; 771 cattle, $22,665; 1,218 hogs, $6,882; 486 sewing machines, $3,056; 688 pianos, $23,014; 487 organs and phonograph players, $10,008; diamonds and jewelry, $7,804; gold- and silver-plated ware, $780. There were a total of 212 dogs in the township... CHARLESTON — The Central Illinois Public Service Co. paid the City of Charleston $1,600 for arrearage in water rent. The city and the service company had each been owing the other for some time. The service company owed the city for water and the city owed the company for lights. City ordinance provides that water may be shut off to a customer who fails to pay its bill and such notice had been sent to the company. Yesterday was the last day of grace and the company paid.