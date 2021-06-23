Glancing Back for June 23

100 years ago,
June 23, 1921
MATTOON — Mattoon Township assessors have completed their work on personal property and turned the books over to Coles County officials. The total value of personal property is $1,923,148, which is assessed at 50 percent of value. The full assessments of some classifications include 970 automobiles and trucks, $169,660; 126 carriages and wagons, $3,360; 688 horses, $28,346; 771 cattle, $22,665; 1,218 hogs, $6,882; 486 sewing machines, $3,056; 688 pianos, $23,014; 487 organs and phonograph players, $10,008; diamonds and jewelry, $7,804; gold- and silver-plated ware, $780. There were a total of 212 dogs in the township... CHARLESTON — The Central Illinois Public Service Co. paid the City of Charleston $1,600 for arrearage in water rent. The city and the service company had each been owing the other for some time. The service company owed the city for water and the city owed the company for lights. City ordinance provides that water may be shut off to a customer who fails to pay its bill and such notice had been sent to the company. Yesterday was the last day of grace and the company paid.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — A new financial institution — Mattoon Bank — has been organized which will give Mattoon three local banks serving the community. Mattoon Bank has 286 stock subscribers and elected 11 directors: Melvin C. Lockard, Jewell Dilsaver, Richard A. Lumpkin, Virgil Howell, James L. Schaefer, James McBride, Frank Ronchetti, Wilburt Walker, J.M. Glenn, Charles E. White and Robert Isom... MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council last night authorized the purchase of the old Byers Hotel building and an adjacent structure in the 1600 block of Broadway for $112,500. The Byers building is vacant. The other structure houses a jewelry store, barber shop and restaurant. Current plans call for the property to be used as a parking lot... ARTHUR — Several well-known country music artists will highlight entertainment for the 41st annual Moultrie-Douglas County Fair July 21-24 in Arthur. Singer Loretta Lynn will perform in free grandstand shows at 7:15 and 8:45 p.m. on July 21. Boots Randolph will follow with two free grandstand shows the evening of July 22. Guy and Rolna of the Lawrence Welk television show will be featured in two free shows on July 23. The fair's entertainment concludes with Bill Anderson, Grandpa Jones and Jan Howard the evening of June 24.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.