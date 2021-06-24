Glancing Back for June 24

100 years ago,

June 24, 1921

MATTOON — Grain, especially wheat, will begin moving freely next week on the Illinois Central Railroad. Division officers report that everywhere there is a prospect of a bumper crop. There is beginning to be anxiety of a shortage of freight cars should there be general movement of grain at one time. The new force of 20 men added to the shops in Mattoon have been kept busy getting new cars ready for the grain movement. The men have been turning out an average of eight to 10 a day... CHARLESTON — Lightning, which struck the large barn on the Peck Davis farm in Hutton Township on Monday night, entailed quite a loss to Henry Etnire, who lives on the farm. Etnire lost all his farming implements, hay and about 200 bushels of corn. While getting his automobile out of a shed adjoining the burning structure, Etnire suffered severely burned arms and hands... NEOGA — The Neoga Civic Club met Tuesday at the home of Mrs. H.H. Comstock. Each member had been asked to bring a relic for display and a large collection resulted. The oldest piece there was a linen, hand-made bedspread, made by an ancestor of Mrs. Ed Harris. It was made 220 years ago and is in a fine state of preservation. Dishes which were 150 and 100 years old, respectively, were displayed by Mrs. A.S. Kaye. A Bible printed in 1723 and rare books afforded club members an interesting afternoon.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Flag-raising ceremonies were conducted at Lake Land College yesterday marking the completion of construction of the campus' first flagpole and raising of the first flag. The flagpole and flag were presented by the Mattoon Zonta Club in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Zonta International. Several representatives of Zonta, along with Lake Land and city officials, were on hand for the flag-raising... MATTOON — Housing is needed in the Mattoon area for Lake Land College students who will be attending fall classes, college officials said today. More than 2,000 full-time day students are expected to enroll. Presently, officials said, there are about 700 students trying to find rooms or apartments in Mattoon, Neoga or Windsor. Robert Webb, Lake Land vice president, said that many students that visit the campus to complete fall registration are reporting difficulty finding suitable living quarters. People interested in renting to students can call the college and ask for student services.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The Mattoon Post Office moves into a new era this month with machines that do basically all the mail sorting. Postmaster Peter McGow said Mattoon is one of the first post offices in the area to get the machines that sort the mail into carrier routes and into the order that carriers deliver the mail. The two $50,000 machines sort 30,000 pieces of mail per hour for $4, McGow said. Those hand-sorting the mail do about 1,000 pieces an hour for $40, he added. The new technology might eliminate a few jobs, McGow said, but in the long run will save jobs... CHARLESTON — The Charleston High School marching band got a taste of what it can expect when it performs in the Washington, D.C., Independence Day Parade next month. In preparation and as a community event prior to the trip, the Marching Trojans endured yesterday's heat in a parade from CHS to the courthouse square and then to Morton Park. Several hundred people attended the band's park performance. The band, directed by Joe McArthur, was invited to march in the Washington parade after a recommendation by Gov. Jim Edgar. Charleston will be the only Illinois band in the parade.

