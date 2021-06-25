Glancing Back for June 25

100 years ago,

June 25, 1921

MATTOON — The Mattoon Water Board, which has control of the Paradise reservoir and water plant, has adopted rules for the reservoir and surrounding grounds. Members of the board realize that more protection must be given to the fish in order to keep the reservoir a good fishing place. Here are some of the new rules: There shall be no bass caught and kept that is less than 10 inches in length, no person shall be allowed to catch and keep more than 10 bass of the legal length in any one day, no one shall be allowed to have more than 10 bullfrogs in his possession and no one shall be allowed to catch and keep more than 20 crappie, blue gill, rock bass, sun fish and ring perch in one day's fishing... CHARLESTON — The West Polk Street Bridge spanning the Clover Leaf Railroad and all roads leading to the bridge, which have been closed during construction of the bridge, were thrown open to the public Thursday evening when the last spike was driven and all work completed. The new bridge, a much better one than the aged structure that has done service for years, is much larger and will accommodate more travel than the old one.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — The director of the Palestine Liberation Organization in New York told an Eastern Illinois University audience last night that the Arabs will defeat Israel. "Israel may win one battle, 10 battles, 100 battles," said Saadat Hasan of the PLO. "We will win the war." Hasan said the U.S. chose the wrong side in the early 1950s when it committed itself to defense of Israel. Hasan said that then-President Harry Truman's affection for a Jewish partner in a clothing store may have been a prime factor in America's decision to commit to Israel... SHELBYVILLE — Parasitic wasps are being imported to Shelby County to destroy the eggs and larvae of the Creal Leaf Beetle, a destructive pests in small grains. The wasps have been raised at a federal parasite laboratory in Michigan and shipped to Shelby and Will counties. East of Findlay field have been planted to small grains to be used as a natural environment for the beetles. Farm Adviser Calvin Cowsert said it is hoped the beetles will be attracted to the fields, where they become victims of the wasp.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Even with a busier summer than usual, area food centers report a steady supply of food. The families of locked out Trailmobile employees have turned to food distributors in Mattoon and Charleston for assistance. Carl Sartwell of the Mattoon Community Food Center, said the organization currently feeds about 280 families a month, up slightly from its normal supply to 250 families a month. In Charleston, due to the Trailmobile lockout, officials at the Charleston Food Pantry is working with about 260 families a month. That is up almost 100 from the 170 families the Food Pantry typically aids in summer months... CHARLESTON — The third year of Red, White and Blue Days "Concert Under the Stars" will feature three musical acts, including a dynamic Texas group known for a Christmas song. Vince Vance and the Valiants will be the featured performer at Morton Park on July 3. The group is best known for its Christmas season hit, "All I Want for Christmas is You," which the group claims was the most requested holiday song in the country last year. Also performing on July 3 will be The Unrighteous Brothers, a '50s-'60s band from Charleston, and the D's 3, a three-woman group from Findlay that specializes in Big Band sounds... GREENUP — The Cumberland County Historical Society recently was honored by Gov. Jim Edgar at the 15th Annual Governor's Home Town Awards Banquet. The historical society was honored for its efforts to restore and maintain the old Greenup Depot. The train depot, built in 1870, was purchased by the historical society in 1973 after it closed in 1967. The old Illinois Central Railroad depot is located on Illinois Route 121, near Village Hall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0