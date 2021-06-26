Glancing Back for June 26

MATTOON — The second of six statewide hearings, which will serve as the background for a proposed Illinois master plan on educational goals and priorities for the 1970s will be held Tuesday. Coles, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties are among the counties included in the next hearing at Springfield. Michael J. Bakalis, state superintendent of public instruction, and his staff will hear from people concerned with education matters from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Findings from the hearings will be presented to a statewide convention in the fall... MATTOON — Two brothers and a friend recently went on a five-day canoe trip on the Kaskaskia River to Lake Shelbyville. Doug Whitley, who just completed final exams at Southern Illinois University, and his 13-year-old brother, John, plus Doug's friend and former Mattoon High School classmate, John Quick, dealt with bugs, logjams and a leaking canoe to complete their adventure. The Whitley brothers had made several trips together as Boy Scouts on the Embarras River from Oakland to Lake Charleston. Quick provided a 17-foot canoe and extra expertise needed in dealing with the distance on the river and the 35 logjams they encountered.

TOWER HILL — A Shelby County couple who raised a tiger since birth pleaded guilty to two counts on violating the Illinois Dangerous Animals Act after a 600-pound tiger was shot at their home in December. Reggie and Anna Williams were fined $500 and costs and put on one-year conditional discharge in Shelby County Circuit Court. The Williamses purchased a female tiger cub at 9 days old and cared for it in their home until it could be caged at four months. The couple then was given a 5-year-old male tiger from a woman in Missouri for breeding when the female cub got older. The male broke through its cage one day and attacked the cub, forcing the Williamses to shoot the male, who had killed the cub... MATTOON — An owner of the closed Bonanza restaurant off of Illinois Route 16 on the east side of Mattoon said the closing for the sale of the property is expected in about a week. Jim Jacober said he closed the restaurant a week before the closing in part because construction of a new intersection cut business about in half. Jacober wouldn't disclosed who plans to purchase the property. He said he doesn't know what the new owners plan for the site... CASEY — When the U.S. Olympic softball team plays in Decatur Saturday, Denny Throneburg will be on the mound. Throneburg, the highly successful Casey-Westfield High School softball coach, has been invited to throw out the first pitch. Throneburg, the winningest high school softball coach in Illinois, coached the Lady Warriors to a fourth state championship in 11 years this spring.