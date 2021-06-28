Glancing Back for June 28

100 years ago,

June 28, 1921

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon family had not one, but two, harrowing experiences on an outing to Charleston on Sunday. Miss Helen Baker, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Baker of Mattoon, came near losing her life in the Ambraw River at Whetstone Ford. The young woman had got in over her depth and had to be rescued with great difficulty. On the journey home, at a bridge just east of town, the family automobile got beyond the control of Mr. Baker and started down a steep embankment. The front of the car went over the embankment but a rear wheel lodged in a concrete abutment and the car was held there. The machine was taken from its precarious position after considerable hard work, and finally departed for Mattoon... CHARLESTON — While loading a rail car load of hogs at the Clover Leaf Railroad yards Saturday, for shipping to Indianapolis, Oscar Anderson, owner of the hogs, engaged some small boys to help drive the hogs into the car. Harry Martin, 9 years old, went into the car and climbed up near the top and sat astride a beam watching the hogs enter. Not knowing Martin was in the car, Anderson closed and sealed the door and left. Young Martin supposed another bunch of hogs were coming and sat waiting. Before the train departed, another boy heard Martin calling from inside the rail car and he was rescued in time to prevent a train ride with the hogs.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — A heat wave that began June 16 easily topped the 100-degree mark over the weekend. The temperature has topped 90 degrees on 13 of the past 14 days. On Friday, the mercury soared to 104, then topped that with a 105 reading on Saturday. Yesterday, the thermometer went even higher, topping out at 106. Today's high is expected to be 101. People tried to escape the heat by flocking to water. A Mattoon teen drowned at Lake Paradise. In Charleston, a 5-year-old boy was resuscitated by life guards at the city pool. More than 2,000 people sought relief from the heat Sunday at the Lytle Park Pool... MATTOON — Statistics compiled by the Social Security Administration on benefits being paid at the end of 1970 show that 6,358 people in Coles County were receiving well over $1 million a month in benefits, according to Charles Thompson, district Social Security manager. He noted that 1,196 of the people receiving benefits in Coles were under age 60. These include disabled workers and people receiving benefits because of death in the family... CHARLESTON — A survey Friday resulted in the discovery that 57 conduits are emptying their contents into the Town Branch between the sewage treatment plant on the west and the city limits on the east. The survey was conducted by city employee Oscar Brazzell and Eastern Illinois University grad students Mike Conlin, George Hubert and Doug Dunagan. The city plans to plug those conduits dumping sewage into the Town Branch. The survey showed 27 of the conduits come from private homes and 30 from the city's sewer system.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Options for disposing of landscape waste are becoming more expensive, Mattoon city leaders told the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission yesterday during a presentation favoring an air-curtain burner. Mattoon City Council member Gene Baker said the city is spending $115,000 a year to dispose of residents' yard waste. Baker told the planning commission the city is looking at a burner to dispose of the waste. Baker said he and Steve Sell, a member of the committee studying the burner proposal, came to the planning commission looking for support after objections arose from several Mattoon residents to the idea of burning waste... CHARLESTON — Tuition rates at Illinois public universities have outpaced inflation by nearly three times since the mid-1980s, according to a report by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Since 1985, Eastern Illinois University's tuition has increased 103.7 percent while Illinois State University posted the highest rate in the state with a 170 percent increase in the same time. The University of Illinois average for tuition and fees is 46 percent above the national average, the highest figure in the state. EIU's tuition and fees rate is 3 percent above the national average ... MATTOON — Project Graduation for Mattoon High School's Class of 1996 was held May 31. More than 200 of the 232 graduating seniors attended the substance-free event. Travis Gordon was the winner of the 1996 Hyundai donated by the K.C. Summers auto dealership. Each graduating senior attending received a $75 gift certificate from Cross County Mall.

