Glancing Back for June 29

100 years ago,

June 29, 1921

MATTOON — Chief Clerk of the Illinois Central Railroad office in Mattoon has been spending some busy hours in arrangements for the handling of the cantaloupe and watermelon crops that are maturing rapidly in the three famous towns in Indiana that produce these crops in profusion. Prospects for the crop this year in Poseyville, Stewartsville and New Harmony are splendid, and the quantity likely will be in excess of last year. Arrangements contemplate handling this season from 70 to 100 carloads of cantaloupe and 40 to 50 carloads of watermelon. These will be shipped in refrigerated cars to Chicago and marked there for eastern points... CHARLESTON — There is peace again in the Charleston baseball club. The day of the agitator and disturber in the baseball playing ranks of the Charleston team is over, and the public, patient and sure paymaster, will no longer be annoyed with the petty uprisings that have marked the life of the organization so far this season. Following a meeting of the directors and manager yesterday, it was announced the players will be given the receipts of the game at the end of each contest, minus the expenses. The players will be paid to play the game and have no voice in the club's operation or management.

50 years ago, 1971

TUSCOLA — The Douglas County Soil and Water Conservation Board voted unanimously last week to oppose plans for Lincoln Lake. The SWCD board maintains that Douglas County has not been furnished detailed information on how the project would affect drainage in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers area and land acquisition policies. During the period from December 1963 to July 1969, the SWCD district's board's lines of communication with the Corps of Engineers was "practically nonexistent." The board said it is not opposed to the Lincoln Lake project in general, but is opposed to certain features... MATTOON — The controversial rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" was the focus of the program yesterday at the Mattoon Rotary Club. Clark Brogan, an accomplished musician, said music is a key to bridging the generation gap. And he pointed out that people need to understand the words of songs to know what's going on. He said he believes the words to the songs of the controversial rock opera about the life of Christ have significant meaning. He said that instead of turning off the music, people should listen to the words.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — WEIU Television celebrated its 10th anniversary this week. It was 10 years ago July 1, 1986, that WEIU went on the air as an independent public television station. In its 10 years of existence the Eastern Illinois University station built a viewership from zero to 34,000 households, has become a Public Broadcasting System affiliate and trained numerous EIU students for work in the broadcast industry. John Beabout is the station director and the station has a support group called the Friends of WEIU that helps raise funds for the station and to cheerlead for public television in general... NEOGA — Winners of the Miss Neoga contest, held in conjunction with Neoga Days, were announced yesterday evening. Kena Dow was selected as Miss Neoga 1996 with Brooke Baker named first runnerup. April Byrd was second runnerup and Leslie Sparling was chosen as Miss Congeniality. Holly Modglin, Miss Neoga 1995, crowned the new Miss Neoga... SHELBYVILLE — Due to high water at Lake Shelbyville, the U.S. Army of Engineers has canceled Aqua-Fest. The water safety carnival was scheduled for July 5-6 at the Dam West Recreation Area. Abundant spring rains raised the lake level, resulting in the closing of the Dam West area.

