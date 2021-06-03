Glancing Back for June 3

100 years ago,
June 3, 1921
CHARLESTON — Mayor Charles H. Dunn of Charleston was severely beaten about the face and head yesterday afternoon by Orville "Jack" Moody, a man well known as a horseman and automobile salesman. The attack occurred on Seventh Street in front of the mayor's office, following which Moody went to the office of Police Magistrate Evans and filed a plea of guilty to a charge of assault and battery. He was fined $5 and costs. It was stated the assault was due to the failure of the mayor to give Moody a city job. Friends of Moody claim that Dunn, prior to the recent election told Moody he would appoint him chief of police or a patrolman... MATTOON — Miss Marguerite Votaw, school nurse, has prepared her report for May. Several different communicable diseases broke out during the month. In May, she made 45 school visits, went to 200 homes and had 156 patients. Children were sent home from school for the following reasons: Rash 4, smallpox 1, whooping cough 5, tonsilitis 4 and for general debility 5. During the month, the Hawthorne and Lincoln buildings were fumigated... SPRINGFIELD — The Greene bill, changing the name of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School at Charleston to the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College, was signed by Gov. Small today. The bill carries an emergency clause, making it effective today.
50 years ago, 1971
ARCOLA — Edsel owners in the Midwest will hold a rally June 12-13 with the climax being a parade and gathering at Rockome Gardens west of Arcola. The outing, sponsored by the Three I chapter of the Edsel Owners Club, will begin on June 12 with a dinner in Mattoon. On June 13, the cars will join in a procession on Interstate 57 to Arcola and on to Rockome. The Edsel was a Ford Motor Co. car that had a life of 36 months. Those remaining in operation are considered to be collector's items... JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drayton Miller, a former foreign language professor at Eastern Illinois University, has been named sports information director and freshman basketball coach at Jacksonville (Fla.) University. Miller is presently an assistant professor of German at St. Louis University. An Illinois native, Miller received his bachelor's degree at EIU and master's and doctorate degrees from Washington University in St. Louis. He played basketball at EIU and later taught in the foreign language department there from 1964 to 1967.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — After a marathon negotiating session mediated by Charleston Mayor Dan Cougill and U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard, the United Paperworkers union and Trailmobile officials appear to have agreed on a contract proposal that will be presented to the union membership this week. After a 20-hour negotiating session, from 3 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, officials announced a tentative agreement had been reached and will most likely be voted on sometime this week. Approximately 1,000 workers have been locked out of the Trailmobile plant since Jan. 21... MATTOON — Employees of the Mattoon division of R.R. Donnelley & Sons were presented the 1995 Safety Award by company Chairman and CEO John Walter and Mattoon Division Director Dan Knotts. In 1995, the Mattoon plant reduced accidents by 27 percent, lost workday cases by 56 percent and worker's compensation costs by 50 percent. Accepting the award were members of the plant's safety teams: Debbie Davis, Kelly Hills, Don Fisher, Judy Hrudicka, Mark Maxey, Jay Scamihorn, Doyle Roach, Craig Frantz, Mike Hardin and Jay Simpson... SPRINGFIELD — The Stewardson-Strasburg baseball team is officially the third-best Class A high school baseball team in Illinois this year. After dropping the semifinal contest 8-5 to Mendota, rain forced cancellation of the third place game. The IHSA awarded Stew-Stras and Normal University High each a share of third place when their game was canceled by weather. U High players elected to take the individual medallions while Coach Mark Wascher's Comets took the official third place trophy home to put in the Stew-Stras trophy case.