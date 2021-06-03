Glancing Back for June 3

CHARLESTON — Mayor Charles H. Dunn of Charleston was severely beaten about the face and head yesterday afternoon by Orville "Jack" Moody, a man well known as a horseman and automobile salesman. The attack occurred on Seventh Street in front of the mayor's office, following which Moody went to the office of Police Magistrate Evans and filed a plea of guilty to a charge of assault and battery. He was fined $5 and costs. It was stated the assault was due to the failure of the mayor to give Moody a city job. Friends of Moody claim that Dunn, prior to the recent election told Moody he would appoint him chief of police or a patrolman... MATTOON — Miss Marguerite Votaw, school nurse, has prepared her report for May. Several different communicable diseases broke out during the month. In May, she made 45 school visits, went to 200 homes and had 156 patients. Children were sent home from school for the following reasons: Rash 4, smallpox 1, whooping cough 5, tonsilitis 4 and for general debility 5. During the month, the Hawthorne and Lincoln buildings were fumigated... SPRINGFIELD — The Greene bill, changing the name of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School at Charleston to the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College, was signed by Gov. Small today. The bill carries an emergency clause, making it effective today.