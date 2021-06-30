Glancing Back for June 30

CHAMPAIGN — Willis S. Sanders, better known as "Tuck" Sanders, was fatally injured yesterday morning when he fell beneath the wheels of an Illinois Central freight train in Champaign. Sanders had been employed on the Ivesdale farm of L.E. Smith. He has been working there since April but returns to Mattoon frequently to visit his family. He was returning to Ivesdale from Mattoon and was in Champaign to catch a freight train to Ivesdale, and when endeavoring to swing into an empty box car lost his balance and fell beneath the wheels... MATTOON — The Journal Gazette takes pleasure in announcing the addition to its staff of regular writers, Tom Sims, an extraordinary paragrapher. Sims is a graduate of Vanderbilt University, also of the U.S. Army, also of the School of Editorial Experience. From Vanderbilt he got an A.B. degree, from Uncle Sam he got two service stripes and a wound, and from the School of Editorial Experience the distinction of being one of the country's most quoted paragraphers while writing for the Nashville Tennessean.

MATTOON — The campaign to raise $2.5 million locally to partially finance the new hospital for the area will begin on July 6. George M. Tankey, president of the Area E-7 Hospital Association, made the announcement yesterday. Tankey also announced the appointment of Melvin C. Lockard, president and chairman of the board of First National Bank of Mattoon, as general chairman of the fund-raising campaign. An analysis of needs shows the cost of the new Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to be $11 million. Tankey noted the new facility will be located between Mattoon and Charleston on Illinois Route 16. It will be community-owned, not-for-profit, tax exempt and not tax supported... MATTOON — The Mattoon school board last night approved pay raises for noncertified personnel, including secretaries, aides, lunchroom personnel, custodians, maintenance staff and bus drivers. A school spokesman said the raises constitute a 5 to 6 percent wage increase... MATTOON — In commemoration of the new U.S. Postal Service, people are invited to visit the Mattoon Post Office tomorrow, Leonard Finnegan, local postmaster, said. Visitors to the post office will be given an envelope imprinted with the old and new insignia of the post office. The envelope also will be available as a first-day cancelation for just the cost of the new eight-cent U.S. Postal Service stamp that will be on sale tomorrow, Finnegan said.