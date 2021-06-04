Glancing Back for June 4

100 years ago,

June 4, 1921

MATTOON — Brim Auditorium in the Lowell School was comfortably filled last night for the graduation exercises of the Mattoon High School senior class. The seniors wore caps and gowns as they waited for the delivery of their diplomas by Dr. Ed Summers, president of the board of education. All 54 members of the class were present except Paul A. Miller, who was ill. The final message to the class was given by Theodore G. Soares of the University of Chicago, who asked, "Is American Progress a Delusion?" A passion for justice is needed, he claimed. "It has never prevailed." A trio of graduating seniors John Kelly, Robert Spitz and Elizabeth Snyder presented a musical number... MATTOON — The month of May was a good month for the local Big Four Railroad as far as shipments of freight in the less-than-carload class is concerned. The total of May a year ago was 1,941 tons, which increased in May 1921 to 2,016 tons. This increase was offset by a loss in full-carload shipments, due in large part to a dropping in the shipment in lumber and building materials. The passenger business on the Big Four shows heavier traffic in May than for the same month a year ago.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — July 1 is the target date for completion of Charleston's new $1.7 million sewage treatment plant, according to W.A. Irwin, city engineer. The plant, located on a 68-acre site west of Charleston, will have a design load to serve a population of 32,000, Irwin said. Charleston's population is 16,000. By 1990, the population of the city is expected to reach 30,000. Irwin said effluent from the plant will be "at least 97 percent pure," in line with EPA requirements... MATTOON — Members of various Junior Achievement companies were honored at a recognition and awards banquet last night. This was the first year of the Junior Achievement program at Mattoon High School. The goal is to teach free enterprise to youth by having them run their own businesses. Those named to the $100 Sales Club include Don Sams, John Roytek, Renee Watts, Jane Wright, Suzy Lane, Dan Schoonover, Mike Mundy, Mike Kendall, Mike Fairchild, Craig Sanders, Elaine Gardner, Candy Poorman and Susan Rauch... MATTOON — The drilling of an oil well is now underway in the Mattoon High School athletic fields. The school district, however, will not benefit if oil is found because mineral rights were retained by Bernadine Bailey when the land was donated to the school several years ago.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Unemployment in Coles County was 4.3 percent in April, down from 4.9 percent in March. The Coles unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in April 1995. Modest employment gains were seen in transportation and wholesale trade, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security... MATTOON — Students of the Excel 2000 program at Mattoon High School distributed T-shirts to members of the school's High Honor Roll students. Participating were Excel 2000 students Krista Buesting and Jared Dunn, juniors; Kristina Probst and Nathan Saegesser, sophomores, and Mindy Mathias and Jason Black, freshmen. Excel 2000 recognizes student scholarship, good citizenship and good attendance... CHARLESTON — The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International and the Charleston Rotary Club have announced that Daniel B. Johnson of Charleston has been awarded a Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Scholarship for study abroad during the 1996-97 academic year. Johnson plans to study botany at the University of Barcelona in Spain. Johnson is one of 1,200 scholars selected throughout the world. Ambassadorial scholarships pay up to $21,500 for study, including transportation. Johnson is the son of Steve and Jody Johnson of Charleston.

