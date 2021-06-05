Glancing Back for June 5

MATTOON — June 15 has been set as the date for the next session to hammer out a contract between the Mattoon Education Association and the school board. Assuming the two parties approve an agreement this year, it will mark the first time the Mattoon school system has had such an agreement. Ray Lane, Mattoon schools superintendent, said he has been told that Mattoon is the largest school district in the state without a written contractual arrangement. In April, the Mattoon school board, for the first time in a written agreement, recognized the MEA as the representative of a majority of teachers in the district... MATTOON — Local Girl Scout leaders say vandalism and damage to the Girl Scout Trefoil Lodge site at Lake Paradise has been extensive for several years. Screens have been cut, shutters torn from their hinges, planted seedlings ripped from the ground and mattresses strewn on the grounds are some of the acts of vandalism that have occurred. The lodge and surrounding area are owned by the Covered Bridge Girl Scout Council. No one but Girl Scouts are supposed to be there.