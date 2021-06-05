 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glancing Back for June 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This restaurant opened 1952, before the Burger King chain arrived in Illinois. A federal appeals court ruled in 1968 that the chain's national trademark superseded the Mattoon Burger King’s state trademark, but forbade the chain from locating within 20 miles of the Mattoon BK. This restriction stands. Founding owners Gene and Betty Hoots retired in early 2015. Longtime employee Ernie Drummond purchased it in 2017.

100 years ago,

June 5, 1921

Sunday. No paper.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — June 15 has been set as the date for the next session to hammer out a contract between the Mattoon Education Association and the school board. Assuming the two parties approve an agreement this year, it will mark the first time the Mattoon school system has had such an agreement. Ray Lane, Mattoon schools superintendent, said he has been told that Mattoon is the largest school district in the state without a written contractual arrangement. In April, the Mattoon school board, for the first time in a written agreement, recognized the MEA as the representative of a majority of teachers in the district... MATTOON — Local Girl Scout leaders say vandalism and damage to the Girl Scout Trefoil Lodge site at Lake Paradise has been extensive for several years. Screens have been cut, shutters torn from their hinges, planted seedlings ripped from the ground and mattresses strewn on the grounds are some of the acts of vandalism that have occurred. The lodge and surrounding area are owned by the Covered Bridge Girl Scout Council. No one but Girl Scouts are supposed to be there.

25 years ago, 1996

People are also reading…

MATTOON — A decision on whether the city of Mattoon will maintain the Amtrak station is expected at the June 18 City Council meeting. Mayor Wanda Ferguson last night asked council members to pass along to the city clerk any ideas on handling the station. Amtrak plans to eliminate the last ticket agent position in Mattoon on July 1. Tickets will be available on the train or from a travel agent. The Mattoon station, built in 1917, could close if the city doesn't agree to pay for maintenance and utilities. The station is owned by the Illinois Central Railroad... CHARLESTON — Several local high school students have been invited to enroll this fall as members of the Illinois Math and Science Academy's 11th sophomore class. Students selected include Michael Comerford, Andrew Galperin and Rachel Lutz, all of Charleston, and Jason Siefferman of Lerna. The invited class of 1999 represents 168 schools throughout the state... MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Directories has reached an agreement with Centennial Media Corp. to publish the Denver, Colo., telephone directory. The three-year multi-million dollar agreement was announced by Reed Price, vice president of sales for CCD, and Earl Mix, president and CEO of Centennial Media. Consolidated Directories will produce and distribute more than 825,000 full-size directories to Denver area businesses and homes next spring. Consolidated has agreements with more than 170 telephone companies.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News