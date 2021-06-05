Glancing Back for June 5

100 years ago,
June 5, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — June 15 has been set as the date for the next session to hammer out a contract between the Mattoon Education Association and the school board. Assuming the two parties approve an agreement this year, it will mark the first time the Mattoon school system has had such an agreement. Ray Lane, Mattoon schools superintendent, said he has been told that Mattoon is the largest school district in the state without a written contractual arrangement. In April, the Mattoon school board, for the first time in a written agreement, recognized the MEA as the representative of a majority of teachers in the district... MATTOON — Local Girl Scout leaders say vandalism and damage to the Girl Scout Trefoil Lodge site at Lake Paradise has been extensive for several years. Screens have been cut, shutters torn from their hinges, planted seedlings ripped from the ground and mattresses strewn on the grounds are some of the acts of vandalism that have occurred. The lodge and surrounding area are owned by the Covered Bridge Girl Scout Council. No one but Girl Scouts are supposed to be there.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — A decision on whether the city of Mattoon will maintain the Amtrak station is expected at the June 18 City Council meeting. Mayor Wanda Ferguson last night asked council members to pass along to the city clerk any ideas on handling the station. Amtrak plans to eliminate the last ticket agent position in Mattoon on July 1. Tickets will be available on the train or from a travel agent. The Mattoon station, built in 1917, could close if the city doesn't agree to pay for maintenance and utilities. The station is owned by the Illinois Central Railroad... CHARLESTON — Several local high school students have been invited to enroll this fall as members of the Illinois Math and Science Academy's 11th sophomore class. Students selected include Michael Comerford, Andrew Galperin and Rachel Lutz, all of Charleston, and Jason Siefferman of Lerna. The invited class of 1999 represents 168 schools throughout the state... MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Directories has reached an agreement with Centennial Media Corp. to publish the Denver, Colo., telephone directory. The three-year multi-million dollar agreement was announced by Reed Price, vice president of sales for CCD, and Earl Mix, president and CEO of Centennial Media. Consolidated Directories will produce and distribute more than 825,000 full-size directories to Denver area businesses and homes next spring. Consolidated has agreements with more than 170 telephone companies.