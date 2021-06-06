Glancing Back for June 6

EFFINGHAM — Sheriff Marshall of Effingham County made a clever capture of two "white mule" liquor dealers from Mattoon and they will no doubt be given a term somewhere to consider their unpreparedness to outwit a country sheriff, says the Effingham Record. On several occasions, Sheriff Marshall has been given tips that two bootleggers from Mattoon were making regular trips to Mattoon to dispose of their goods. The sheriff set some traps and one "trap" sent word that the two were on their way. The sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Thompson met the Mattoon men who stopped near the Stephen property and began to wade around in the grass looking for something. The sheriff approached and found two big jugs of liquor. The Mattoon parties gave their names as Sylvia Jackson and Florian Blaco... PAWNEE, Okla. — Horace W. Clark, president of the H.W. Clark Co. of Mattoon, Ill., manufacturers of the Clark Water Meter Box and waterworks appliances, was a visitor in Pawnee over the weekend. Mr. Clark attended the convention of the Southwestern Waterworks Association at Oklahoma City, where he had a fine exhibit on display. The water meter boxes installed in Pawnee are a product of Mr. Clark's factory in Mattoon.

MATTOON — Part of city-owned property on what once was to be a golf course is virtually certain to be the location of a new water plant. Project engineers Crawford, Murphy & Tilly strongly recommend the site just north of the pistol range off the Lake Paradise Road. The site next to the pistol range is served by Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative. The other site considered, a wooded area next to Campground Cemetery, is served by Central Illinois Public Service Co. In comparing the two utilities rates, the engineering firm said the cemetery site would save about $1,700 a year in electricity... CHARLESTON — A security officer at the Trailmobile plant, 1000 N. 14th St., told police he found five jackrocks in the plant's parking lot. The security officer said he found the jackrocks in the driveway of the northeast parking lot. One plant worker reported tire damage consistent with damage from jackrocks... LERNA — Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site will present its annual 1845 Wedding event on Sunday. Wedding customs of the time included a "run for the jug," in which men competed for the first drink from a jug and first kiss from the bride, brushing the bride with wheat for fertility and riding the groom on a rail. The "cat toss" has been dropped from the event. A cat was tossed on a quilt before it ran to one of the women holding the quilt. The woman the cat ran to was supposed to be the next to be married. Tom Vance, site superintendent, said the event was dropped after some visitors last year expressed concern for the cat's safety.