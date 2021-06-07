Glancing Back for June 7

100 years ago,

June 7, 1921

MATTOON — Negotiations between local parties and the Brown Shoe Co. of St. Louis have been underway, looking toward opening a factory in Mattoon. H.W. Clark, S.R. Evans and J.O. Reynolds of Mattoon went to St. Louis this morning for a final conference with company officials. The establishment of a branch in Mattoon will open employment for 150 or more women. There already is a Brown Shoe plant in Charleston... CHARLESTON — Monday's election was the tamest in the history of Charleston Township as fewer than 500 voters took the trouble to go to the polls. In several precincts the vote barely equaled the number represented by the election board. The vote in Charleston Township for the three circuit judge positions were Marshall 453, Brewer 420 and Partlow 413. Scattering votes were given to the Democrats. The total Coles County votes included Marshall 1,219; Brewer, 1,213; Partlow, 1,180; Cofer, 26; Powell, 7; and Hammond, 6.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — More than 150 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts collected four tons of litter around Lake Paradise Saturday as their part in a national clean-up campaign by Scouts to rid the nation's natural resources of litter. Designated as SOAR (Save Our American Resources), the clean-up campaign may be continued occasionally by Scouts in an effort to educate people by setting an example. Red Cross workers and Mattoon Civil Defense personnel donated their time and services by setting up first-aid stations for the Scouts. Bottles, cans, paper and all kinds of litter were picked up from both sides of the Lake Paradise Road and Fish Hatchery Road... CHARLESTON — Diplomas were handed out to 218 graduating Charleston High School seniors at the CHS gymnasium Friday night while thousands of relatives and friends looked on. Temperatures in the 80s and high humidity combined with a lack of ventilation made the ceremony uncomfortable. David Myerscough was master of ceremonies. Debra Beth Bartling and Ruth Ann Cooper were co-valedictorians for the Class of 1971. John Andrew Emerick was salutatorian. Graduation assistants were juniors Esther Watson, Stan Braden, Melanie Armstrong, Candice Clapp, Nancy Green, Carol Moutray, Jo Ellen Rardin and Sally Williams.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — An amendment to the City of Mattoon's zoning ordinance regarding day care homes and the definition of a kennel is one of the items on the Planning Commission agenda on Monday. Proposed changes include allowing home day care providers to operate without a special use permit provided they have eight or fewer children. The proposal also changes the definition of a kennel so that anyone with more than three small animals would be considered a kennel and required to have a special use permit... CHARLESTON — ServisStar Corp. and Coast to Coast Stores Inc. plan to merge next month to form ServisStar Coast to Coast Corp. Store owners in both businesses will be able to retain their retail signage and individual identities, according to an announcement. Randy Dunn, manager of the ServisStar Distribution Center, said the merger will have no immediate effect on the Charleston warehouse. The Charleston ServisStar distribution center is one of eight in the nation... MATTOON — The Mattoon Bowling League Women's Hall of Fame has added a new member. Judy Elliott is the newest member. Other hall of fame members who attended the induction were Betty Smith, Shirley Anderson, Kaki Miller, Martha Nale, Donna Cox, LeAnn Potston, Bonnie James and Dorthea Fetters.

