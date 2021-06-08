Glancing Back for June 8

100 years ago,

June 8, 1921

MATTOON — An imperturbable mayor and a stormy Mattoon City Council wrestled with the problems of Mattoon last night until 11 o'clock. An ordinance to purchase the Mattoon Clear Water Co. plant was introduced, the city wheel tax rate was reduced by more than half, the earlier action to approve a payment of $3,000 by the water board toward extending the hard road pavement to the reservoir was rescinded, a movement toward abolishing the incinerating plant, a rancorous rejection of the Monarch tractor, a bitter attack on the fire department's new Robinson truck and a proposal to reduce the size of the police department were only a few of the subjects handled... MATTOON — During the last week all the railway clerks, including those on the Illinois Central and Big Four lines, have been armed with .45 caliber double action revolvers. They are the same as are used in the U.S. Army. The weapons are carried in holsters and must be kept ready for use while the clerk is on his run. They also must be worn in and out of the checking post offices. The move is an effort to make mail robbing a little more dangerous, one clerk said today.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board last night voted to accept an offer from a group of businessmen to raise funds to build an "all-sports center" at Mattoon High School. The structure, which will cost about $20,000, will house shower and locker rooms and offices for several coaches, according to Garth Freeze, spokesman for the businessmen. Freeze said employees of his firm — Capital Savings Life Insurance — have voted to provide $10,000 of the cost if the remaining $10,000 is obtained through other contributions... CHARLESTON — Robert Carlen Jr., a 1967 graduate of Mattoon High School, has been named assistant director of the Charleston Recreation Department for the summer. Carlen, a senior recreation major at EIU, will work for the city's rec department for 10 weeks. The Illinois Department of Local Government Affairs will pay Carlen's salary through a summer internship program it is offering. Carlen and his wife Judith live in Charleston. He received an associate's degree at Lake Land College before transferring to EIU... MATTOON — A perfect score of 250 points led Jocelyn LaMasters to win the Coles County 4-H horse judging contest held at the Coles County fairgrounds. A member of the Equestrians 4-H Club, Miss LaMasters placed the five classes of quarter horses exactly as the official committee did. Terry Atchison, extension adviser, said he believes this to be the first perfect score ever recorded in a Coles County 4-H judging contest. Miss LaMasters will be joined at the state competition by Coles County runners-up Paula Gammill, 247 points; Karen Miller, 244 points and Rick Williams, 244 points.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The Coles County Dive Team members were heavily involved in the recent efforts to recover the bodies of two Eastern Illinois University students who drowned near the Lake Charleston spillway. Emotionally and physically, the Lake Charleston spillway incident was the most difficult one that Chief Diver Oren Lockhart has been involved in during his 33 years as a diver. This dive team was formed a few years ago. The current Coles County Dive and Rescue Team includes Jim Norviel, Bill Kingery, Shane Diepholz, Jayme Bowersock, Lee Diltz, Jim Sears, Tina Steineman, Keith Orndorff, Brian Janes, Erin Overton, Steve Borntrager, Dan Goss, Eric Cresap, David Fraembs, Andy Adair, Chris Thornton, Bob Zschau, George Beason, Jeff Branson, Dawn Brown, Don Janes, Gary Kepley, Gary Kingery, Jeff Livesay, Ray Pfeifer and Lockhart... MATTOON — New officers for the Mattoon Area Junior Women's Club are Carol Dohm and Elaine Mathias, co-presidents; Crystal Stapleton, vice president; Diana Smith, treasurer; and Mary Farris, secretary. The Junior Women's Club is a volunteer service organization to promote the welfare of Mattoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0