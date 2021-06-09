Glancing Back for June 9

100 years ago,
June 9, 1921
MATTOON — The Mattoon chapter of the American Red Cross desires to call attention to the people of the Mattoon vicinity to the flood sufferers of Pueblo, Colo. James Lively, chairman of the Mattoon chapter of the Red Cross, said Charleston had subscribed $800 for the Pueblo flood sufferers as of noon yesterday. The subscription lists in Mattoon banks as of noon today totaled $267.50. The flood in Pueblo last week took the lives of between 150 and 250 people. "If you appreciate what was done for Mattoon in the days of her distress after the 1917 tornado, go to your bank tomorrow and subscribe for the relief of the sufferers in Pueblo," stated Mr. Lively... MATTOON -- Chief of Police McKleroy prosecuted his first case against a speeder, and as a result Harry Senteney has seen Justice of the Peace Russell, has entered a plea of guilty and has received a fine of $5 and costs, which makes the total cost of conviction $8.85. The chief said this morning he is going to have safe streets for the people of Mattoon. The offense of Senteney was committed about 5:45 o'clock yesterday afternoon. He was smashing along with the cutout wide open and making a regular noise.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Residents of Mattoon have to distinguish between idealism and realism when considering the sewage problem in the city, according to city Commissioner Dr. Roger Dettro. Speaking to the High 12 Club yesterday, said the Illinois Pollution Control Board expects too much too soon. The IPCB in April ordered the City of Mattoon to issue all bonds necessary to finance a sewage improvement program estimated to cost $5.2 million to $5.5 million by July 15. Dettro said ideal progress can be achieved if realistic deadlines are set... CHARLESTON -- The main stumbling block to congressional approval of a bill creating the Lincoln Homestead National Recreation Area is opposition by the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Outdoor Recreation. Ferrel Atkins, area vice president of the Wabash Valley Association, told the Charleston Kiwanis Club that the federal agency maintains the proposed Lincoln Lake project contains too many trees, its banks are too steep, the Embarras River is polluted, the area would attract too many visitors and is located too far from Chicago. Atkins was one of the original co-conceivers of the homestead proposal, which has been before Congress since 1968.
People are also reading…
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.