Glancing Back for June 9

MATTOON — The Mattoon chapter of the American Red Cross desires to call attention to the people of the Mattoon vicinity to the flood sufferers of Pueblo, Colo. James Lively, chairman of the Mattoon chapter of the Red Cross, said Charleston had subscribed $800 for the Pueblo flood sufferers as of noon yesterday. The subscription lists in Mattoon banks as of noon today totaled $267.50. The flood in Pueblo last week took the lives of between 150 and 250 people. "If you appreciate what was done for Mattoon in the days of her distress after the 1917 tornado, go to your bank tomorrow and subscribe for the relief of the sufferers in Pueblo," stated Mr. Lively... MATTOON -- Chief of Police McKleroy prosecuted his first case against a speeder, and as a result Harry Senteney has seen Justice of the Peace Russell, has entered a plea of guilty and has received a fine of $5 and costs, which makes the total cost of conviction $8.85. The chief said this morning he is going to have safe streets for the people of Mattoon. The offense of Senteney was committed about 5:45 o'clock yesterday afternoon. He was smashing along with the cutout wide open and making a regular noise.