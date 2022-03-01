Glancing Back for March 1: Mattoon lands record kingfish in Miami

100 years ago,

March 1, 1922

MATTOON — March came in with a lion's roar, if the 4-inch snow that fell last night and this morning is to be taken as a reason. The flakes were very small, but the fall was accompanied by a brisk wind that served to make the snow drift. Many of those who were backing on winter to make a great comeback are wreathed with smiles this morning, their confidence has not been misplaced, their faith in Old Man Winter is justified. The thermometer shows that the coldest it got overnight was 10 degrees above zero, but the 4-inch snowfall was what pleased the winter backers ... CHARLESTON — Mrs. Bertha Popham, Lafayette Township widow and mother of eight children, has been granted a mother's pension by Judge Harrah, following the recommendation of the probation officer and of officers of several organizations of Coles County. Mrs. Popham has been granted a pension of $35 a month. Mrs. Popham lost her husband by death, has six children ranging in age from 3 to 12, and two children above the age of 14 years. Their home is in Lafayette Township, near the Old Folks' Home ... MATTOON — R.A. Gabbert of Mattoon, who has been in Miami, Fla., for several weeks, has proven himself a champion fisherman. He recently succeeded in capturing a kingfish which was three feet, 11 inches long. A couple days before, Mr. Gabbert drew an 18-pounder. The largest fish of this kind heretofore was a 16-pounder. The Anglers' Club of Miami gives a prize for the largest kingfish caught from those waters. Mr. Gabbert is quite proud of his achievements, and is receiving many congratulations.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON — The fields of candidates for the Mattoon school board and Lake Land College board of trustees both stand at six. The Rev. Carl E. Giegler, pastor at Trinity Episcopal Church, filed yesterday as a candidate for the Mattoon school board. Other candidates for the school board include Justin Grady, John Fisher, Phil Weller, Wayne McDowell and Tim Helton. Three people will be elected. Edward M. Resch, an incumbent member from Casey, became the sixth candidate to file for the Lake Land board. He joins Robert Johnston of Shelbyville, current board president; Tom Nolan, incumbent from Oakland; Thomas Donnell of Cooks Mills, William J. Crane of Charleston and Daniel R. Clayton, a Lake Land student, in the field of candidates. Election of both boards will be April 8 ... CHARLESTON — Construction of the $2.3 million Charleston Plaza Shopping Center will begin "within 60 days," a spokesman for Cooper-Bregstein Realty Co. of New York, developers of the project, said yesterday. The shopping center project near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive originally was scheduled to be finished Jan. 1. On Monday, workers placed a sign which announces the impending construction of a W.T. Grant department store. And James McCann, city engineer for Charleston, said that in the last two weeks a total of 13 applications for building permits at the shopping center site have been filed at City Hall.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON — You wouldn't have to tell some area school officials that February's rainfall total was above average. They have the water in their schools to show it. Heavy rains this week made for flooding on the west side of Kansas, including at the school. Superintendent Chris Long said water won't drain into saturated sewers and toilets won't flush, creating a possible health hazard. That's why school was dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Meanwhile the roof at Charleston High School leaked some this week, as it does many times when it rains or when snow melts, Principal Dean Tucker said. What was unusual was the CHS basement also flooded this time. The area got nearly 5 inches of rain this week, well above the February average of 1.9 inches ... MATTOON — In December there was talk about closing the Mattoon branch office of the American Cancer Society. Yesterday, the Mattoon office officially closed, shifting the responsibility for 14 counties to the Champaign ACS office. The consolidation of the Mattoon and Champaign offices is part of a national trend. A spokesman said increasing use of technology makes it possible to reduce the number of offices with no cutback in services. While local volunteers and board members are concerned about closing of the Mattoon office, all agree the future success of fighting cancer in the Coles County area depends on the work of volunteers ... PARIS — Judy Myers, the Vermilion County recorder of deeds for 16 years, was appointed late Thursday to fill the remainder of the term of state Sen. Harry "Babe" Woodyard, who died Jan. 31. She's been elected to county office in Vermilion five times but admits she has work to do in the southern part of the senate district. Myers said she plans to run for the office in the 1998 election.

