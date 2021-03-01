Glancing Back for March 1

100 years ago,
March 1, 1921
MATTOON — The American Express Company has been a victim of loss due to the dishonesty of employees and the public, as well as carelessness of workers to the tune of about $3 million a month. Mattoon accounts for the second-largest contributor to this monthly loss. Mattoon, also second in the state in volume of parcels, has a growing list of missing packages reported to senders and receivers as "lost, no trace after reaching Mattoon." Apparently, no record is kept of what packages come in or go out of the city... CHARLESTON — Three Charleston homes have been placed under quarantine because of smallpox. The homes of Warren Pigg on Harrison Avenue and Franklin Pigg of Jackson Avenue were quarantined after it was found that Miss Edna Blackwell was suffering from the disease. The Piggs and Johnson also are suffering from the disease. Following the sickness of Miss Blackwell, who works at the Brown Shoe factory, more than 100 employees who work on the third floor with her, submitted to vaccinations over the weekend. The entire plant was thoroughly fumigated.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Some strong winds accompanied mild temperatures as March came in like a lamb with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s. But the wind also toppled a portion of a brick wall of one of the buildings being constructed at the Cross County Mall shopping center this weekend. Wind gusts of more than 50 mph were reported. The damage occurred at a building on the south edge of the shopping center complex. The building will house a J.C. Penney auto service station... MATTOON — Ten people received life memberships in the Parent Teachers Association were recognized during the Mattoon PTA "Auld Lang Syne Tea" yesterday at the First Methodist Church. The 10 people are Dr. Clifford C. Brown, Mrs. Miriam Wilson of Humboldt, Mrs. Wesley Mefford, Mrs. Wendell Letner, Pat Monroe, Dan Moutray, Mrs. Clifford Metzger, Robert Lane, Mrs. Virginia Harris and the late Bill Thompson, who was represented by his widow.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Teachers at St. Mary School say they will sleep on the roof tonight — for a price. The second "Freezing for Funds" promotion will begin at 5 p.m. with teachers going on the roof in a school fundraiser. The school hopes to raise $10,000 to put a new computer in each classroom, the first step in a technology program for the school. Teachers involved in the overnight event include D.J. Hawkins, Joan Feldmann, DeAnn Brookins, Marilyn Purcell, Mary Downs, Terrie Pelham, Mickey Buerster, Tracy Collins and Chris Sarcaney … CHARLESTON — Parents of bi-racial children should not encourage them to conform to the culture of a single race but expose them to all parts of their heritage, according to an Eastern Illinois University psychology graduate. Ron Flot, who is bi-racial, spoke as part of African-American History Month at EIU. He said Europeans in the late 18th century made a hierarchy of races with caucasians at the top, followed by Asians, Native Americans and Africans. There are some biological differences between the races, Flot said, but the significant factors that define race are cultural and social differences. According to the 1990 census, there are more than 850,000 children born to bi-racial parents.