Glancing Back for March 1

MATTOON — The American Express Company has been a victim of loss due to the dishonesty of employees and the public, as well as carelessness of workers to the tune of about $3 million a month. Mattoon accounts for the second-largest contributor to this monthly loss. Mattoon, also second in the state in volume of parcels, has a growing list of missing packages reported to senders and receivers as "lost, no trace after reaching Mattoon." Apparently, no record is kept of what packages come in or go out of the city... CHARLESTON — Three Charleston homes have been placed under quarantine because of smallpox. The homes of Warren Pigg on Harrison Avenue and Franklin Pigg of Jackson Avenue were quarantined after it was found that Miss Edna Blackwell was suffering from the disease. The Piggs and Johnson also are suffering from the disease. Following the sickness of Miss Blackwell, who works at the Brown Shoe factory, more than 100 employees who work on the third floor with her, submitted to vaccinations over the weekend. The entire plant was thoroughly fumigated.