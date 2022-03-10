Glancing Back for March 10: Coles County officials destroy confiscated booze outside courthouse

100 years ago,

March 10, 1922

CHARLESTON – Sheriff Aye, Deputy Sheriff Sanders and Custodian Mart Neal late yesterday “entertained” a large number of Charleston citizens and others with a “mule” party when the officers emptied 98 quarts of confiscated liquor into the gutters on the south side of the Coles County Courthouse. The ceremonies were witnessed by a large number of curious and some excited spectators, but none was permitted to get even near the scene of the festivities. The liquors were destroyed on the orders of the court. The “raisin jack,” “jerked lightning,” “mule” and “higher grades” had been the property of eight people… MATTOON – A question that has been asked many times over the years is officially answered in the March issue of the Illinois Central Railroad magazine. The puzzling question is, Why is the Illinois Central Railroad right-of-way through the state so wide? It is 200 feet from fence to fence along the original lines of the company, including through Mattoon. It is much wider than other railroads’ right-of-way. The story from the railroad’s legal department is that in 1851, much of the Illinois prairie was used by cattle raisers for grazing. Cattle men insisted that because the engines were being fired by wood, sparks thrown from the smokestack would pass over a 100-foot right-of-way and ignite the prairie grass, destroying the range. But if the railroad were required to keep a 200-foot right-of-way clear of combustible material, the grazing prairie lands would be safe.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Ellen Schanzle, an Eastern Illinois University student, had her baggage searched by Trans World Airlines security officers yesterday as she was boarding a plane at the Philadelphia airport. The search revealed two comic books, a loaf of bread, some tea and a metal lamp Miss Schanzle had salvaged from a junk pile. TWA, which has been threatened by an extortionist demanding $2 million ransom, is one of several airlines instituting tight security checks of both passengers and planes. Miss Schanzle said her flight was delayed 30 or 40 minutes due to the search of passengers’ belongings… CHARLESTON – Richard “Dick” Lynch last night was awarded the Charleston Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Award for “outstanding community service and involvement.” Lynch, associate at Caudill-King Funeral Home, was presented the award at the Jaycees’ annual dinner. Lynch, 30, served as deputy coroner before seeking the office. He is vice president of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and of the Charleston Kiwanis Club. He is treasurer of the local American Red Cross chapter and financial secretary of the Knights of Columbus in Charleston.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Coles County’s 911 emergency call system will be tested starting Wednesday with dispatchers taking 711 calls. Jack Abrams, 911 director, said the 711 calls will go to the 911 center and enable dispatchers to train before the system is up and running. The 13 dispatchers who will train include Cindy Dudley, Tracy Tresner, Peg Corbin, Sharol Stewart, Patty Enlow, Christie Johns, Amanda Board, Leslie Gentry, Betty Jenkins, Barb White, Kathleen Gipson, Tami Fox and Kelly Cunico. This is one of the final steps before the 911 system goes into effect sometime next month… CHARLESTON – Three students are continuing a Charleston High School tradition of serving in the Illinois Government Internship Program. The program enables high school seniors an opportunity to explore careers while working for government agencies in Springfield. Currently serving as government interns are CHS students Megan Jacobs, Allison Smith and Jana Messer. They are working in Sen. Richard Durbin’s office, the architectural division of the Illinois Historic Preservation Department and the Illinois Association on Drug and Alcohol Abuse. Charleston High School students have participated in the program since 1982.

