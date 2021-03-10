Glancing Back for March 10

CHARLESTON — I.J. Pugh, aged 81 years, a Civil War veteran who fought with the 123rd Illinois Regiment, well-known stock and grain dealer of Toledo, and Mrs. Eva Smith, 62 years, of Paris, met at the Big Four Railroad station in Charleston yesterday to be married. The groom arrived a few minutes ahead of the train from Paris, and he could hardly wait until the accommodation had rolled in. As soon as Mrs. Smith left the car, Mr. Pugh accosted her and the two "youngsters" left for the courthouse and secured a marriage license. In a few minutes the couple found their way to Judge Harrah's office where they were united in marriage. The first Mrs. Pugh, who died two years ago, was a sister of the woman who yesterday became the new Mrs. Pugh. Her husband died 16 years ago... PARIS — Love for her blind mother made 19-year-old Mrs. Bessie Rogers submit to a human branding operation at the hands of a man who, it is charged, had imprisoned them both. The brand is the man's initials, cut with a razor in letters an inch and a half high, into the girl's chest. Glenn Forsman, 31, is in the Edgar County jail charged with the crime. Mrs. Rogers said she and her mother moved to the farm with her husband who was hired to work for Mr. Forsman. But her husband didn't like farm work and soon left. When she and her mother wanted to leave, Forsman became controlling and locked the young woman up.