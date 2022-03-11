Glancing Back for March 11: Douglas Co. seeks to once again be atop the broomcorn heap

100 years ago,

March 11, 1922

MATTOON – The Tuscola Review newspaper reports that the proposal once more to restore Douglas County to its former place as the leader in the broomcorn world seems to be gaining many supporters. There is no question that broomcorn can be a good paying crop at the prices now paid, which are from $40 to $150 a ton for good brush. Some argue it can be raised cheaper in Oklahoma because land is so much cheaper in that state. But in Douglas County a ton of brush can be raised on less than three acres of ground. It has been done every year since broomcorn was introduced in the county in 1859. Dealers who have been to Oklahoma state that it requires eight to 10 acres to produce a ton of brush in that state, and the brush is far inferior to that grown in East-Central Illinois… MATTOON – The congregation of the First Congregational Church, assisted by the pastor, Rev. N.P. Olmstead, has perfected plans for a fitting observance on Sunday, March 12, of the 50th anniversary of the church, which was organized on March 9, 1872. The program arranged for the morning service includes the Rev. Dr. Ozoro Stearns Davis, president of the Chicago Theological Seminary, who will make the principal address. Rev. Davis is one of the ablest and most popular preachers of the Middle West, being an author and educator of note.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Mattoon Ministerial Association, Mattoon Jaycees and the board of the Mattoon League of Women Voters both announced their support the sewer bond referendum on April 1. The $1.6 million in bonds will partially finance upgrading the sewer system in Mattoon. The local LWV chapter also will serve as co-chairs of the “getting the vote out” committee for the bond referendum. The ministerial association voted to support the referendum at its recent meeting while the Jaycees also voted to support the bond referendum effort which will pay Mattoon’s share of the more than $6 million project… LOXA – John Milton Dawson, 18, of Charleston died last night after falling into a grain bin at the Furry Grain Co. in Loxa. Deputy Coroner Dan O’Dell said Dawson, who was employed at the elevator, and two other men were filling the bin when he fell into the corn and was pulled under. The rescue unit of the Mattoon Fire Department was called. They scooped corn away from the youth and holes were cut around the bin to remove corn from the 30-foot-high bin.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – The Lake Land College Board of Trustees chose to bypass voters and approved the sale of $2 million in bonds last night. The board voted 6-1 to authorize the sale, which will fund 25 percent of the cost of constructing a 42,000-square foot classroom building. The remaining $5.17 million will likely come from the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Trustees said the new building is needed because of overcrowding. Enrollment at Lake Land has increased by 70 percent since the last classroom was built, college President Robert Luther said… SHELBYVILLE – The Inn at Eagle Creek Resort has finally found a new owner. ESM Development of Lincolnshire reportedly closed a deal to buy the resort from American National Bank and Trust of Chicago on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESM will receive a $500,000 loan from Shelby County through a community development assistance grant. ESM will be the third owner of the eight-year-old Eagle Creek resort. The original owner lost the business to foreclosure in 1994. American National took over ownership and reportedly spent $2 million fixing it up to attract a buyer.

