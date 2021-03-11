Glancing Back for March 11

MATTOON — Plans toward dedicating the auditorium of the new Lowell School to the memory of the late Mrs. Olive Brim, for 20 years the principal of the old Lowell School, are assuming more definite shape. The Lowell School Mothers' Association plans dedication ceremonies are to be held the middle of April. A bronze tablet, to cost $225, 20 by 36 inches in size, will be placed in the auditorium. A large portrait of Mrs. Brim is to be placed in the auditorium... MATTOON — The Illinois Central Railroad Band, organized here last month, has now received all its instruments. The band now consists of 31 instruments, exclusive of drums. The band consists of nine clarinets, one piccolo, two B-flat trumpets, nine cornets, five altos, four trombones, one baritone and one tuba. The full staff of officers includes L.O. Timmons, president; A.M. McCoy, vice president; Albert D. Bullock, secretary; Alvin Paxton, treasurer; and B.H. King, librarian. George J. Pearson is band director.

CHARLESTON — Construction of the 110-foot dam for the Lincoln Reservoir is expected to begin in the fall of 1974. Roger Barry, acting executive director for the Coles County Regional Planning Commission, told members last night that the reality of the Lincoln Reservoir "is imminent" and that serious planning in relation to all aspects of the 6,600-acre reservoir must begin immediately. Barry said construction of the dam is scheduled to be completed by the end of 1976... MATTOON — Two local men achieved milestones recently. George D. Neal of Mattoon, son of Dr. Wayne Neal and Mrs. Keith Atteberry, both of Mattoon, has been accepted for the fall term at Harvard Medical School. He is a 1967 graduate of Mattoon High School and is scheduled to receive a bachelor's degree in chemistry at Harvard this spring. Robert G. Baker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gale Baker of Lerna, was recently promoted to major in the U.S. Army. Currently attending the University of Illinois in the Army civilian school program, he will be a candidate for a master's degree this summer in agricultural economics. Major Baker is a graduate of Charleston High School and the University of Illinois.