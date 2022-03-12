Glancing Back for March 12: Jorns reports Eastern Illinois University fiscal health improving

CHARLESTON – For 178 local recipients of Social Security funds, yesterday’s mail was a welcome sight. After a week of being lost, 178 Social Security checks arrived at the Charleston Post Office Monday in a load of manually sorted mail from the distribution and processing center in Champaign, said Joe Taylor, officer in charge of the Charleston facility. The benefit checks are scheduled to arrive on the third of every month. If recipients do not get their checks by the sixth of the month they can call for a replacement check. The Champaign Social Security office said 65 people filed for a replacement check last week. From the amount of calls received at the Charleston Post Office, Taylor thought only about 20 checks did not arrive… CHARLESTON – Compared to its recent past, Eastern Illinois University’s fiscal health is improving, said President David Jorns, and should do even better in the coming year. During his fifth annual State of the University address, Jorns pointed to the recent budget recommendations approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Gov. Jim Edgar. Jorns also said he expects that EIU will receive the entire $16.5 million needed for the renovation and expansion of Booth Library. Jorns said EIU’s 69 percent graduation rate for full-time undergraduate students is considerably above the national average of 53 percent. Jorns also noted enrollment is at an all-time high despite closing admissions early and that EIU has the second-highest admission standards among all of the state’s public universities… FINDLAY – Gene Wooters, mayor of Findlay and owner of a sports shop here, said he has high hopes the new owners of The Inn at Eagle Creek Resort will get the resort on Lake Shelbyville running smoothly soon. ESM Development Corp., with offices in Lincolnshire and Springfield, purchased the 138-room resort and 18-hole golf course for $2.5 million. The figure includes a $500,000 loan from a Shelby County economic development fund. The sale also had to be approved by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which has agreed to a 39-year lease of the surrounding land. ESM also owns Rend Lake resort in Southern Illinois… MATTOON – The Lake Land College Foundation reached its $1 million endowment goal a year earlier than its April 1998 goal date. Both foundation President Bill Rowland and college President Robert Luther expressed gratitude to the community in reaching the milestone. The foundation was created to serve the college by primarily providing financial assistance to students through donations. Starting in 1976, the foundation brought in $250,000 in its first 12 years. Since 1988, however, another $750,000 has been raised to reach the $1 million goal.