Glancing Back for March 12

MATTOON — There is a movement locally to secure the regular stop in Mattoon of train No. 7 of the Illinois Central, known as the Panama Limited. At the present time, the train passes through, but does not stop at Mattoon. It is reported that passengers from Chicago are to be accepted for discharge at Champaign, Centralia, Carbondale and Cairo. The present movement is to place Mattoon in the same class. At the present time, the train stops in Mattoon only if there are passengers who buy tickets here for Memphis and beyond... MATTOON — The water troubles which Superintendent James of the Mattoon water plant was having last fall have all but dissipated with the recent rains. Last night's rainfall was 1.18 inches, one of the heaviest showers which have fallen recently. On Tuesday, the fall was .68 of an inch and last Saturday, .28 of an inch. Four inches of water now pour over the spillway at the big lake, says Mr. James, the reservoir having been full and running over for several weeks.