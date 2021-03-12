Glancing Back for March 12

100 years ago,
March 12, 1921
MATTOON — There is a movement locally to secure the regular stop in Mattoon of train No. 7 of the Illinois Central, known as the Panama Limited. At the present time, the train passes through, but does not stop at Mattoon. It is reported that passengers from Chicago are to be accepted for discharge at Champaign, Centralia, Carbondale and Cairo. The present movement is to place Mattoon in the same class. At the present time, the train stops in Mattoon only if there are passengers who buy tickets here for Memphis and beyond... MATTOON — The water troubles which Superintendent James of the Mattoon water plant was having last fall have all but dissipated with the recent rains. Last night's rainfall was 1.18 inches, one of the heaviest showers which have fallen recently. On Tuesday, the fall was .68 of an inch and last Saturday, .28 of an inch. Four inches of water now pour over the spillway at the big lake, says Mr. James, the reservoir having been full and running over for several weeks.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The chairman of the Lake Land College Board said yesterday at campus ribbon-cutting ceremonies that the board hopes all phases of campus construction can be completed by 1978. Chairman Clem Phipps spoke at the ceremony marking the first day of classes at Lake Land's permanent campus south of Mattoon. The college has been using temporary facilities throughout Mattoon since classes began in 1967. This phase of building openings includes two classroom buildings, a library, power plant building and a temporary student union. More than 100 people attended yesterday's ceremony... MATTOON — Greens fees for the new Rogala Golf Course west of Mattoon have been set. Daily fees set for the regular season, April 1 to Oct. 31, include $1 for seniors (age 62 and over), $3 on weekdays and $4 on weekends and holidays. Season passes are $85. A fee of 10 cents per person will be charged for tee-time reservations. Full-time active ordained clergy may play for free upon presentation of identification of their profession.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board yesterday endorsed a company's attempt to land a grant that would help it begin a curbside recycling program in Charleston and Mattoon. The board voted to provide a letter backing the proposal by Cumberland Rubbish and Recycling of Toledo that the company can include in its application for the state grant. Manager Jonathan Kaye said the company wants to provide curbside pickup of recyclable materials in Charleston and Mattoon and drop-off boxes in Ashmore, Humboldt, Lerna and Oakland... MATTOON — A lack of diversity is the biggest problem facing Mattoon's "urban forest," according to results of last summer's tree survey. Eric Smith, tree consultant from the Douglas-Hart Nature Center, said the survey revealed that nearly 50 percent of the 2,236 trees charted on more than 20 of Mattoon's largest streets were silver maples. Smith suggested the city begin a tree planting program when funds are available and submitted a list of trees to plant and where to plant them to the Mattoon Tree Commission and the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission.