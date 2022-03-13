Glancing Back for March 13: Mattoon train agent shot in Hillsboro

100 years ago,

March 13, 1922

HILLSBORO – Without warning and without provocation, one of two men Saturday night shot and seriously wounded Grover C. Hybarger of Mattoon, special agent for the Big Four Railroad, as he stepped from a merchandise train in East Hillsboro. Soon after the wounded man was found by William Keese, yard detective, a widespread hunt for the pair was started. Hybarger had just arrived in Hillsboro on the merchandise train and was stepping toward another train, which he was to ride to Mattoon. As he stepped from the caboose, two men, alighting from the same train, approached. Without a word of warning, one of them pulled a revolver and fired at Hybarger. The two then ran off. Attending physicians believe Hybarger will survive… CHARLESTON – Frank L. Harwood, well-known farmer residing near Janesville, filed a bill in Coles County Circuit Court for the return of a farm of 70 acres of fine black land west of Janesville, valued at $14,000, which, it is alleged, was traded to Clarence Ernst for 752 shares of stock in the Central and Coast Oil Co. of Delaware, with offices in Chicago. Harwood says that Ernst on July 6, 1920, caused him to purchase the stock, exchanging his farm and $700 in cash. Harwood’s attorneys allege that the oil company had not been granted approval by the Illinois secretary of state to sell stock in this state and had been, it is reported, refused authorization by the state after investigation was made by state officials.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Central Illinois Bridge Association Mattoon Sectional was held at the Mattoon Holiday Inn this weekend. Co-chairmen were Earl Bennett and Ron Wolf. Mrs. Tom Grace was hospitality chairman. Partnership chairmen were Mrs. Mel Anderson and Mrs. Clifford Metzger. Publicity chairman was Mrs. Warren Taylor. There were 109 pairs of players entered in five categories. Local winners included Mr. and Mrs. Tom Grace, first in the side game division among nine pairs; and Mr. and Mrs. Grace and Mr. and Mrs. George Tolle of Mattoon, first in the Swiss team of four division… MATTOON – Thousands of dollars of damage was apparently inflicted in vandalism incidents involving gunshots Friday night in Mattoon. Damage was estimated in only one of at least 13 incidents. The police report said holes were shot in the side of a boat at Bob Peters Boats, 1500 Lake Land Blvd. Damage was placed at $785. At KC Summers Buick, 117 S. 19th, windows of 13 cars were damaged by gunshots. Other incidents occurred at Waters Motor Sales, Miller and Son, Grobelny Motor Co., Wilb Walker Supermarket, Thompson Motor Sales, Bob Peters Ford, Leo Scott Yamaha, Top Boy Drive-In, building at 204 S. 21st used by Lake Land, Kent Lumber Co. and Coca Cola bottling plant… KANSAS – Estimates of the damage in a fire at Kansas in Edgar County early Saturday morning topped the $100,000 mark. The fire destroyed the Acord Grain Co. and a garage at a nearby house. A truck parked inside the elevator also was destroyed.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – An organization focused on improving the sensitivity to and understanding of cultural differences in Charleston is still taking its first steps, but it already knows which path it will follow. “This is a path that others have been down a hundred times before,” said Ira Barrett of the Task Force organization. “This is not a new battle, just a continuation of work.” The Task Force was created as a follow-up to the “Not in Our Town” forum conducted in November at Eastern Illinois University. Barrett said the organization is still working on a mission statement, but wants to promote education, understanding and awareness of cultural diversity. Barrett said it’s the idea of the Golden Rule, treating others with the respect each of us want to be treated… CHARLESTON – Because the effects of alcohol tend to creep up on people, Charleston police officer Brian Ingram said the most common DUI violator is someone who thought he was OK. “It’s difficult convincing someone they are intoxicated, but when they start doing the field tests they begin to realize they don’t have the coordination they thought they did,” Ingram said. He was one of 13 officers in Illinois this year recognized by state agencies for their work in enforcing DUI laws. Ingram has made more than 670 DUI-related arrests over the past six years.

