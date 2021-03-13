Glancing Back for March 13

100 years ago,
March 13, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Through the gifts of two Mattoon men who recently died, four people "now have the opportunity to move from a world of darkness and enter one of light," according to the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness. Letters received by the spouses of Charles William "Bill" Thomson and Harold Higgens noted the corneas donated by their husbands to the Illinois Eye Bank in Chicago have enabled four individuals to see. These are the first verifications of cornea transplants from Coles County donors, according to Louis Neira of the Mattoon Lions Club... MATTOON — A rural Arcola man has reported trapping 850 to 1,000 pigeons in the old Byers Hotel building earlier this week. Robert T. Van Vorhis told Mayor Morgan Phipps he captured the birds in about a three-day period. Phipps said Van Vorhis plans to sell the pigeons for use in research and in training hunting dogs.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — With Steffanie Davis of Charleston named Player of the Year, the JG-TC has announced its 1995-96 All-Area Girls Basketball Team. In addition to Davis, the squad includes Jamie Fearday and Jesi Schumacher, both of Neoga; Staci Kingery of Arthur; Selena Bell of Cumberland; Beth Baker and Niki Cutchin, both of Mattoon; Sarah Crimmins of Charleston; and Kristy Brown and Sara Sauer, both of Casey-Westfield. Coach of the Year is Bill Wyman of Casey-Westfield... MATTOON — Jay Mann of Mattoon High School is the Good Citizen Award winner in the Governor Edward Coles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Mann of Mattoon. The Good Citizenship winner was Amy Frownfelter of Mattoon, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Van Frownfelter. Good Citizen winners from the area are Lisa Dunaway of Neoga, Melissa Shirley of Toledo and Cari Franklin of Lovington.