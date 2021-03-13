Glancing Back for March 13

MATTOON — Through the gifts of two Mattoon men who recently died, four people "now have the opportunity to move from a world of darkness and enter one of light," according to the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness. Letters received by the spouses of Charles William "Bill" Thomson and Harold Higgens noted the corneas donated by their husbands to the Illinois Eye Bank in Chicago have enabled four individuals to see. These are the first verifications of cornea transplants from Coles County donors, according to Louis Neira of the Mattoon Lions Club... MATTOON — A rural Arcola man has reported trapping 850 to 1,000 pigeons in the old Byers Hotel building earlier this week. Robert T. Van Vorhis told Mayor Morgan Phipps he captured the birds in about a three-day period. Phipps said Van Vorhis plans to sell the pigeons for use in research and in training hunting dogs.