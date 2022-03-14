Glancing Back for March 14: Heavy rain causes flooding, cancels Mattoon schools

100 years ago,

March 14, 1922

MATTOON – With the rain gauge showing a fall of 4.61 inches of rain since 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon, until 1 o’clock this afternoon, many portions of the city are flooded. According to James & Shinn’s office, the fall is the heaviest rain experienced in the past four years. Classes were dismissed at the high school, as well as the Longfellow and Lincoln grade schools. Water, as high as three feet deep, reached the firebox at each school, making it impossible to keep a fire going in the furnaces. Residents on the south side of town are reporting water in basements, leaking roofs and sewer trouble. Interurban rail service between Mattoon and Charleston also was stopped… CHARLESTON – Charles D. Mitchell has completed plans for the Albert B. Summers broom factory and warehouse to be erected at an early date on the site formerly occupied by the Maple Hotel, which was destroyed by the tornado of May 26, 1917. Plans call for a modern brick building, 35 by 75 feet, with frontage on Railroad Avenue. Summers plans to add additional equipment to his factory and employ more broom makers and assistants.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Lake Land College Board of Trustees last night postponed a vote on cutting eight faculty members back to nine-month contracts. Officials said the eight people, plus counselors, are the only faculty members whose contracts extend for longer than nine months. Action was postponed after Dennis Gathmann, chairman of the faculty committee that is negotiating a contract with the board, said the matter should be discussed in negotiations… MATTOON – The Mattoon Planning Commission yesterday approved a motion to retain the R-S (rural suburban) zoning designation to the west of the planned Sarah Bush Health Center. The area hospital will be located north of the Coles County Airport and north of Illinois Route 16. The R-S zoning is now in effect from the hospital site to the Lerna Road. George Pendell, city coordinator of state and federal aid, noted that the Gruen Plan prepared several years ago, envisioned that area being zoned industrial at some point in the future. Several zoning board members stated it would be unwise to change the zoning from R-S… MATTOON – Lake Land College basketball coach Howard Garrett’s contract was renewed for the 1972-73 school year last night by unanimous decision of the board of trustees. The action was a formality following a recommendation by the tenured members of the college physical education department that Garrett be rehired. Garrett’s status had been uncertain following the abolishment of mandatory P.E. and the accompanying cutback in faculty. Second-year teachers Doyle Weldon and Barbara Shelton plus first-year teacher and cross country coach James Knott were released from the department in the cutback.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Bob Crowder yesterday took over Leslie “Bub” Young’s duties on the Coles County Board, both official and unofficial. When Young was on the board it was traditional for him to make the motion to adjourn at the end of nearly every monthly meeting. Right after Crowder was sworn in to replace Young on the board, Chairman Eugene Bauer noted the tradition and jokingly said it was now part of Crowder’s job. Crowder, the Coles County Democratic Party chairman, was appointed to the seat representing District 7 in Mattoon because Young died Feb. 11, a few hours after the board’s monthly meeting. More officially, Crowder also will take on Young’s committee assignments. And when the meeting ended, Crowder made the motion to adjourn… CHARLESTON – For the first time in 12 years, Madison High School has won the Charleston Class A Super-Sectional basketball game and will advance to the state finals. Madison defeated Carmi 52-38 at Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Gym and will attempt to continue the Charleston Super-Sectional winner’s success at the state finals. This was Madison’s ninth appearance in the super-sectional and was its sixth victory. The Charleston winner has placed in the Final Four 16 times in the first 25 years of the two-class state tournament. That includes 11 state champions. Madison, 25-8, will play Normal University High, 28-3, in the Elite Eight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0