Glancing Back for March 14

MATTOON — People of Mattoon today are given the opportunity to show their sincerity that a team of first-class strength is desired for the upcoming season of baseball. In Effingham, on a single afternoon last week, $1,000 was subscribed in one-two-three time toward the nest egg being banked for its fund. Charleston is engaged in a strenuous effort to put over $3,500 for that little city, and the money is now largely in sight. Cal Crum, Mattoon's manager, has secured the assurance of $5,000 to give Mattoon a small strike for first base in preliminary support... SHELBYVILLE — Charleston won the Shelbyville district high school basketball tournament Saturday, defeating Kansas 24-12. Host Shelbyville took third place, defeating Arthur 37-19. Arthur had defeated Mattoon in the opening round by a 14-11 score. Charleston advanced by beating Witt and then Windsor. Shelbyville had defeated Nokomis and Neoga, while Kansas advanced by beating Bethany and Hillsboro. Arthur reached the semifinals by also defeating Findlay. Charleston handled Shelbyville in the semifinal and Kansas topped Arthur to reach the championship.

MATTOON — Police officials plan to draft a policy that would establish fines to businesses for repeated false alarm calls. About 60 people attended a forum Tuesday to discuss police/business issues, including the tripping of automatic alarms when there is no emergency. The department responded to 104 calls in January and February in which automatic alarm systems went off when there was no emergency. Police Chief Dave O'Dell said when a firm invests in an alarm system it only makes sense to also invest in training employees how to operate the alarm. O'Dell said procedure is to send at least two and sometimes three to alarm signals... CHARLESTON — Coles County's new 911 system coordinator should be on duty by the first of the month after his hiring by the system board yesterday. The board voted to appoint Jack Abrams, who has eight years of experience with the 911 system in Port Richey, Fla. Abrams will receive an annual salary of $32,000 plus benefits.