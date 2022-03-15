Glancing Back for March 15: Gas explosion rocks Ashmore

100 years ago,

March 15, 1922

MATTOON – The local telephone company came in for its share of troubles because of the heavy rain on Monday night and yesterday. One of the company cables, extending south on 14th Street from Charleston Avenue and supplying 100 residential telephones, has been out of commission since yesterday afternoon. The trouble probably will require two or three days to remedy. The rain gauge of James & Shinn showed a total rainfall of 4.79 inches. Interurban service between Mattoon and Charleston was resumed at 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon after going out about 9 o’clock that morning. All Mattoon schools resumed operations today… MATTOON – With the exception of a few customary stragglers, the majority of the Mattoon-area residents have completed their income tax returns. Today being the last day, it was thought that a rush might develop in making last-minute returns. It was apparent from the relaxed late afternoon that nothing in the way of such a rush had developed. A falling off in the number of returns made this year is apparent. It has been estimated that less than 50 percent of the farmers who made returns last year are making them this year. While the number of Mattoon residents making returns is down, the number does not appear to be quite that large a decrease. Falling market prices is given as the reason for farmers making such a decrease in reports, while a decrease in wages, working hours and an increase in unemployment are given as the causes for residents of the town.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Mattoon Association of Commerce’s work program for 1972 has been announced by John Yelvington, president of the association. The 1972 program includes helping assure passage of the $1.6 million bond referendum to pay for sewer system upgrades, widening of the Charleston Avenue Bridge to eliminate traffic bottlenecks, monthly recognition of a business person for contributions to the community, add kitchen facilities to Burgess-Osborne Auditorium, find new tenants for vacant downtown buildings, open another east-west traffic artery north of Broadway and study long-range projects to include a new cross-town street over the Illinois Central Railroad in south Mattoon and a four-lane pavement on Illinois Route 121 to Dole Road… CHARLESTON – A $48,900 state grant is being sought by the Charleston Recreation Department to help in building a senior citizens center in downtown Charleston. The Charleston and Coles County Center for Older Americans, as the facility would be named, would serve the county’s 7,746 residents over age 55 in areas of health, social welfare and recreation. On Monday the city’s Playground and Recreation Board authorized Robert Felix, Charleston recreation director, to apply for the grant. Total budget for the program is set at $64,250… CHARLESTON – The Association, a pop-rock group, will be in concert at 8 p.m. Friday in Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Gym. Tickets, general admission and priced at $2, are on sale at the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Among The Association’s million-selling hits are “Windy,” “Cherish,” “Never My Love” and “Along Came Mary.” The concert is sponsored by the University Board.

25 years ago, 1997

ASHMORE – It sounded like a clap of thunder, and then the ground shook. The sound and shiver didn’t seem too unusual for a rainy afternoon in March, but that was before people in Ashmore learned about Thursday’s explosion at the Central Illinois Public Service Co. natural gas storage facility. The cause of the blast that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. is still under investigation. The CIPS facility is about 2 miles south of the Ashmore business district. No one was injured in the explosion. Two CIPS employees working in the building had just left the building. The force of the blast tore through the building, shattering windows and leaving heavy metal doors hanging askew. It also started a small fire… CHARLESTON – Superintendent Terry Weir’s nearly quarter-century career with the Charleston school district ended yesterday when the school board voted 6-1 to dismiss him over changes in his contract. Weir and his attorney claimed the board never read the contracts where changes were made while the board said Weir made changes without its approval. Both sides said the only monetary cost to the district from the changes was $362 in additional payments to a life insurance policy for Weir. The school board then appointed Assistant Superintendent Jeannie Walters as acting superintendent. Board member Jack Moore will assume duties of district treasurer, which Weir also held.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0