Glancing Back for March 15

MATTOON — Coles County farmers are having no trouble finding help this spring, which is some compensation for the current low markets for products. A year ago at this time there was a frantic call for help, and even the sleepers at the jail were combed over carefully for farm laborers. The labor supply will have an effect on wages. In Missouri there is a report that the labor market has fallen to $20 a month. At the present time many Coles County farmers are paying $35 a month and board. The unemployment of the cities this winter has thrown many out of work and there are hundreds of men walking back to the neighborhoods of their old jobs... CHARLESTON — Manning (Bud) Briggs, well-known Charleston young man, was the victim of a peculiar accident Saturday night, when a box of safety matches caught fire while he was holding it. Young Briggs lit a match on the side of the box. Before he could drop the burning bits of wood, his left thumb had been burned considerable. Today, he has been suffering severely.