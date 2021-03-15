Glancing Back for March 15

100 years ago,
March 15, 1921
MATTOON — Coles County farmers are having no trouble finding help this spring, which is some compensation for the current low markets for products. A year ago at this time there was a frantic call for help, and even the sleepers at the jail were combed over carefully for farm laborers. The labor supply will have an effect on wages. In Missouri there is a report that the labor market has fallen to $20 a month. At the present time many Coles County farmers are paying $35 a month and board. The unemployment of the cities this winter has thrown many out of work and there are hundreds of men walking back to the neighborhoods of their old jobs... CHARLESTON — Manning (Bud) Briggs, well-known Charleston young man, was the victim of a peculiar accident Saturday night, when a box of safety matches caught fire while he was holding it. Young Briggs lit a match on the side of the box. Before he could drop the burning bits of wood, his left thumb had been burned considerable. Today, he has been suffering severely.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Some heavy property damage was reported in the wake of strong wind, rain and hail which hit the Mattoon area late Saturday night. About three-quarters of an inch of rain accompanied winds that destroyed a garage at the David Daily farm on Route 3. The wind also uprooted an underground fuel tank and damaged the Daily home. Damage in the 200 and 300 blocks of Woodlawn included the front half of a roof being blown off, a storage shed being lifted and dumped in an adjacent yard and several TV antennas being downed... CHARLESTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to develop four main recreation areas surrounding the Lincoln Reservoir. Under the plan, the state would pay half of the $12 million cost of developing the recreation sites at Fox Ridge and Lincoln Log Cabin state parks and just below the dam near the Coles-Cumberland county line and a location between Kickapoo and Indian creeks three miles from the Charleston city limits. Those plans could change, however, if the area around the reservoir is designated a national park under the Lincoln Homestead National Recreation Area, which would be administered by the National Park Service.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Plans to build an industrial park on 230 acres of land north of Mattoon and east of U.S. Route 45 by the Illinois Central Railroad were announced yesterday. Work on the park, which will be developed by Agracel of Effingham, is expected to begin this summer. Agracel President Jack Schultz said he hopes to have the park ready for business occupants by early next year. The land was purchased from Arthur and Douglas ZuHone, both of Mattoon, and J. David Andrews of Vashon Island, Wash., in a joint venture by Consolidated Communications, Central Illinois Public Service venture company and the City of Mattoon... CHARLESTON — For the third straight year, Charleston has been named a Tree City USA by The National Arbor Day Foundation. To become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards: a tree board or department, a city tree ordinance, a community forestry program and an Arbor Day observance. In the past year, Charleston High School industrial arts teacher Bernie McAlister recycled a number of downed trees into lumber for class projects. In addition, 753 trees were planted in the city.