Glancing Back for March 16: Bandits who held-up Shelbyville church told to wait until sermon over to get cash

MATTOON – Sam Boruff has resigned as police magistrate. He confirmed such a report this morning and gave as his reason ill health on the part of his wife as well as himself. The resignation of Boruff adds another chapter to the controversy of his time in office. In January, the Illinois secretary of state’s office said Boruff had never properly filed his bond for the office. An investigation then determined that Boruff had filed his bond with the city clerk instead of the Coles County clerk as the law requires. In February, rumors were afloat that Boruff planned to resign. And T.J. Alabaugh, a former police magistrate, filed a petition to be appointed to the office, only to later withdraw it… SHELBYVILLE – For the first time in the history of Shelby County, an entire church congregation has been held up. The holdup took place Sunday night at the Church of Christ at Holliday in southwest Shelby County. As Elder F.A. Ditrick of Shelbyville was in the middle of his sermon and pleading with erring ones to return to the fold, a bandit walked up the aisle and demanded the entire collection taken up at the service. Two bandits stood guard at the door. Elder Ditrick informed the intruder that no collection had yet been taken and coolly invited him to take a seat and wait until that part of the service was reached. The bandit mumbled that he didn’t have time to wait, and the three men backed out of the room. The three men, who were not masked, drove away in a buggy. Elder Ditrick took up the threads of his text and completed the sermon.