Glancing Back for March 16: Bandits who held-up Shelbyville church told to wait until sermon over to get cash

100 years ago,
March 16, 1922
MATTOON – Sam Boruff has resigned as police magistrate. He confirmed such a report this morning and gave as his reason ill health on the part of his wife as well as himself. The resignation of Boruff adds another chapter to the controversy of his time in office. In January, the Illinois secretary of state’s office said Boruff had never properly filed his bond for the office. An investigation then determined that Boruff had filed his bond with the city clerk instead of the Coles County clerk as the law requires. In February, rumors were afloat that Boruff planned to resign. And T.J. Alabaugh, a former police magistrate, filed a petition to be appointed to the office, only to later withdraw it… SHELBYVILLE – For the first time in the history of Shelby County, an entire church congregation has been held up. The holdup took place Sunday night at the Church of Christ at Holliday in southwest Shelby County. As Elder F.A. Ditrick of Shelbyville was in the middle of his sermon and pleading with erring ones to return to the fold, a bandit walked up the aisle and demanded the entire collection taken up at the service. Two bandits stood guard at the door. Elder Ditrick informed the intruder that no collection had yet been taken and coolly invited him to take a seat and wait until that part of the service was reached. The bandit mumbled that he didn’t have time to wait, and the three men backed out of the room. The three men, who were not masked, drove away in a buggy. Elder Ditrick took up the threads of his text and completed the sermon.
50 years ago, 1972
MATTOON – Eight people have entered the race for three seats on the Mattoon school board. The latest to file petitions are Hal Kottwitz and Mrs. Dorothy James. Other candidates who have filed include Tim Helton, Jerry Biggs, Justin Grady, Rev. Carl Geigler, John Fisher and Phil Weller. Helton, Biggs and Mrs. James live in Lafayette Township and the others in Mattoon Township. Due to the current makeup of the board, no more than one from Lafayette Township nor two from Mattoon Township can be elected… MATTOON – One of three senior girls at Mattoon High School will be crowned queen of the annual ROTC Ball on March 24. The three candidates for queen are Karen Brown, Bev Moore and Maureen Kujawski. Selected as junior attendant is Cindy Janes while Denise Fedrigon will be the sophomore attendant… MATTOON – Employees with more than 25 years at the General Electric plant in Mattoon have organized the Quarter Century Club. Thelma Craig was voted the club president with Ray Schniers as vice president; and Omer C. Macy, secretary-treasurer. Other members include Sam Ogletree, Robert Wright, Juanita Rankin (trustee), Cora Farris, Robert Reinhart, George Wirth, Dr. Robert Zinschlag (trustee), John Walker and Glennard Knauss (trustee).
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.