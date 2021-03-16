Glancing Back for March 16

MATTOON — In 1919, Coles County people owned a total of 3,693 automobiles while in 1920 Coles had to its credit a total of 4,288 autos. Coles ranked 35th among Illinois' 102 counties in the number of automobiles. In 1920 Cumberland County had 1,129 cars while Douglas had 3,047; Edgar 4,048; Effingham 1,461; Moultrie 2,004; and Shelby 3,509... SHELBYVILLE — Three players from Kansas High School have been named to the Shelbyville District Tournament first team. Guards Pinnell and Winters plus Towles, the center, represented Kansas on the all-tournament team. Also on the team are John Alexander of Charleston, forward and captain of the tournament champion, and Lichenwalter of Shelbyville, also forward. Second team members are Ogden Brainard, forward, and Lowell Galbreath, guard, both of Charleston; Flemming of Arthur, forward; and Hudson, center, and Tull, guard, both of Shelbyville... MATTOON — A stranger, sitting on a stool at the lunch counter of the Illinois Central Railroad passenger station Sunday night, suddenly fell from his seat, struck the marble counter with his head and shattered the counter before hitting the floor. He was taken away in an ambulance and ridden over the pavements for a time before being set down and allowed to go on his way, recovered. He did not give his name but expressed regret at the disturbance he had caused.