Glancing Back for March 16

100 years ago,
March 16, 1921
MATTOON — In 1919, Coles County people owned a total of 3,693 automobiles while in 1920 Coles had to its credit a total of 4,288 autos. Coles ranked 35th among Illinois' 102 counties in the number of automobiles. In 1920 Cumberland County had 1,129 cars while Douglas had 3,047; Edgar 4,048; Effingham 1,461; Moultrie 2,004; and Shelby 3,509... SHELBYVILLE — Three players from Kansas High School have been named to the Shelbyville District Tournament first team. Guards Pinnell and Winters plus Towles, the center, represented Kansas on the all-tournament team. Also on the team are John Alexander of Charleston, forward and captain of the tournament champion, and Lichenwalter of Shelbyville, also forward. Second team members are Ogden Brainard, forward, and Lowell Galbreath, guard, both of Charleston; Flemming of Arthur, forward; and Hudson, center, and Tull, guard, both of Shelbyville... MATTOON — A stranger, sitting on a stool at the lunch counter of the Illinois Central Railroad passenger station Sunday night, suddenly fell from his seat, struck the marble counter with his head and shattered the counter before hitting the floor. He was taken away in an ambulance and ridden over the pavements for a time before being set down and allowed to go on his way, recovered. He did not give his name but expressed regret at the disturbance he had caused.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Nashville recording artist Tommy Cash bought a new car from K.C. Summers Buick here yesterday. Cash, the brother of Johnny Cash, is a longtime friend of the Summers family and frequently visits with them. He recently finished a tour in Hawaii and while there was host of Lt. (J.G.) and Mrs. Gregory Ronchetti. Mrs. Ronchetti is the former Donna Sue Summers. Cash plans to go to London after a recording session in Nashville today. Accompanying Cash on his visit to Mattoon was his lead guitarist, Wayne Gray, former lead guitarist Tex Ritter... MATTOON — In a straight Charleston vs. Mattoon vote, the Coles County Mental Health Association board of directors voted 5-4 to move the clinic from Mattoon to a site at the west edge of Charleston. The deciding vote was cast by Donald Kluge of Charleston, chairman of the board after the eight members voted 4-4 on the site change. Discussion of relocating the clinic began several weeks ago when it was determined that more space was needed. At present the clinic is located at 1819 1/2 Broadway in Mattoon. The monthly rent is $200 for 1,800 square feet of space. A three-year lease on 3,000 square feet of space in Charleston will rent for $455 a month.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Don't bother sorting local and out-of-town mail if you plan to use the drive-through facility at the Mattoon Post Office. The "local" mail box no longer is necessary. The boxes are for all mail because all of it is sent to Champaign for sorting. The change is part of increased automation at the post office. A local letter mailed before the final pickup time of 5:45 p.m. should still be delivered in Mattoon the next day, said Mattoon Postmaster Peter McGow... GREENUP — By this time next year, Cumberland High School students will be able to study flowers and grasses, birds and insects and other inhabitants in natural surroundings. A groundbreaking yesterday officially kicked off construction of the outdoor classroom behind the high school. An early start to the project was the planting last spring of 400 shrubs and trees, about an acre of prairie grass and a plot of wild flowers, said Randy Hurt of the Soil and Water Conservation District.