Glancing Back for March 17: Arrests made in gambling raids in Mattoon, Sullivan and Douglas County

100 years ago,

March 17, 1922

CHARLESTON – Dr. P.O. Carrico, a well-known physician of Ashmore, was arrested yesterday evening on a warrant sworn by Coroner Schilling of Mattoon. He is charged with murder in connection with the death of Mrs. Harley G. Hutson at the Charleston Hospital Wednesday morning as a result of an illegal operation. Hutson, who had been husband of the young woman less than three days, was also taken into custody on a coroner’s warrant, charging him with being an accomplice of the physician before and after the fact… SHELBYVILLE – The body of Guy Parr, who was drowned while attempting to cross the rain-swollen Kaskaskia River at the Coplin Bridge south of Shelbyville on Wednesday, has been found. The body was found along the shore about a quarter-mile from the bridge. Parr, who had been living on the B.F. Dearing farm south of Shelbyville for several years, was swept into the Kaskaskia when the horse on which he was riding over an overflowed grade at the south end of the Coplin Bridge stumbled and threw him into the water. The horse managed to reach safety… MATTOON – In accordance with a contract, effective today, all freight trucking at the Mattoon freight office of the Big Four Railroad will be handled by the A.S. Hecker Co., general contractors, of Cleveland, Ohio. Superintendent Hayes of the Big Four’s St. Louis Division, confirmed the report today. There will be no change in personnel of the employees of the department that the Hecker Company takes over, Mr. Hayes stated. Just what reduction, if any, in wages will be made, Mr. Hayes could not say. The contract calls for payment for work done to be based on piece work and not by the hour.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Seven people were arrested and assorted gambling materials seized as gambling raids were held in Mattoon, Sullivan and Douglas County yesterday. In Mattoon, two arrests were made at Wade’s Tavern, and one arrest at the Eagle’s Club and at Pat’s Lounge. Illinois State Police said there were two arrests in Sullivan, one at Jibby’s tavern and one at another location, but the spokesman did not say which establishment it was. The seventh arrest was at the Log Cabin Inn near Camargo… CHARLESTON – Information released at the 19th annual membership meeting of Charleston Community Memorial Hospital last night showed a net operating loss of $58,519 for 1971. The amount of loss was up from the 1970 financial loss of $15,168. In 1971, the hospital listed 18,289 patient days, compared to 18,387 in 1970. Mrs. Patricia Jenkins, hospital administrator, announced that 483 babies were born in 1971, compared to 428 the year before. It was a record for births in 1971… CHARLESTON – The Great Leftover Plate Corp., a recycling center at Sixth and Railroad streets, recently opened for business. Composed of local residents, the corporation operates on a voluntary basis, said John Peterson, president of the corporation. Paper, glass, tin and aluminum will be accepted and recycled by the corporation. Newspapers and magazines should be separated and tied into bundles. Peterson said recycling isn’t a fad, it’s a must. He said the country annually disposes of about $5 billion worth of metal and landfills which are running out of room.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – About 100 people from across the state gathered yesterday for a reception in honor of Lualyce Brown, who was recently elected to the third-highest office in the Rebekah Assembly of Illinois. Brown was elected to the office of warden, which means she will assist the state president in conducting assembly business. It is expected she will advance to the office of state vice president next year and president the following year. Brown was elected to the post in October. She has been a member of the Nellie Ross Hyde Rebekah Lodge #16 in Mattoon for 10 years… CHARLESTON – More than 1,000 athletes from about 75 schools competed in the Charleston High School Boys Indoor Track Invitational Saturday. St. Joseph-Ogden won the small school championship while Lincoln-Way of Chicago’s south suburbs won the large school title. Charleston placed 11th with 11 ½ points while Mattoon scored six points. Both schools are in the large school, or Class AA, competition. Aaron Lyons was Charleston’s top finisher, placing third in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches. Mattoon’s Ryan Hall also placed third as he clocked in at 10 minutes, 11.10 seconds in the two-mile run.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0