Glancing Back for March 17

DANVILLE — Six Charleston men who were accused of stealing sugar were tried in U.S. District Court at Danville on Monday and Tuesday. They were acquitted and discharged by Judge English. Charles Owens, Ernest Dede, N.O. Ryan, Clarence B. Summers, George Patterson and John Fugate were tried for the alleged stealing interstate freight in the form of sugar. The case was given to the jury late Tuesday evening. After a discussion of five hours, the jurors reached a decision of not guilty... MATTOON — A meeting of Mattoon and Charleston oiled road enthusiasts was held yesterday at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, the result of which was the Charleston association agreed to appoint a committee to raise funds to furnish their portion of the money for oiling a road between Mattoon and Charleston this summer. It is not known which of the three roads will be oiled as there is a north road, a south road and a middle road through Loxa. The determination of which route will be made later and will depend in great measure by the enthusiasm and enterprise by solicitation and subscription of funds for the project. As it is unlikely any hard roads will be built in Illinois this year, people are turning to the oil proposition.