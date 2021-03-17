Glancing Back for March 17

100 years ago,
March 17, 1921
DANVILLE — Six Charleston men who were accused of stealing sugar were tried in U.S. District Court at Danville on Monday and Tuesday. They were acquitted and discharged by Judge English. Charles Owens, Ernest Dede, N.O. Ryan, Clarence B. Summers, George Patterson and John Fugate were tried for the alleged stealing interstate freight in the form of sugar. The case was given to the jury late Tuesday evening. After a discussion of five hours, the jurors reached a decision of not guilty... MATTOON — A meeting of Mattoon and Charleston oiled road enthusiasts was held yesterday at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, the result of which was the Charleston association agreed to appoint a committee to raise funds to furnish their portion of the money for oiling a road between Mattoon and Charleston this summer. It is not known which of the three roads will be oiled as there is a north road, a south road and a middle road through Loxa. The determination of which route will be made later and will depend in great measure by the enthusiasm and enterprise by solicitation and subscription of funds for the project. As it is unlikely any hard roads will be built in Illinois this year, people are turning to the oil proposition.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — A hearing today at Mattoon City Hall is expected to be the first of many held throughout the state with cities asking for time extensions to meet state antipollution standards. The hearing is on a petition by the city asking that it be given more time to make $5.2 million worth of improvements to the city sewer system. The 1972 deadline to meet the state's sewer upgrade requirements was set by a 1972 law passed by the state Legislature... MATTOON — Mattoon has been selected as one of 34 cities in the state to serve as regional centers for Illinois Selective Service boards. Dean S. Sweet, state selective service director, said the present 109 locations will be reduced to 34. The Mattoon office will serve drafts boards in the counties of Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby. Under this reorganization, the draft board office in Charleston is expected to close.