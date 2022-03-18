Glancing Back for March 18: DeBuhr and Son honored by Mattoon Association of Commerce

100 years ago,

March 18, 1922

MATTOON – A change in operating conditions on every division of the Big Four Railroad system, which includes the St. Louis Division, is to go into effect at midnight Sunday. After that date, locomotives drawing passenger trains on the St. Louis Division will begin running straight through from Indianapolis to St. Louis. And vice versa, without changing in Mattoon, as has always been the custom except for a brief period about 10 years ago. There still will be a change in crews at a stop in Mattoon, but the engines will remain attached to their trains. The change will have no effect on train crews, but at the roundhouse, where locomotives are maintained, the force will be reduced by 34 men from the 215 to 220 men now employed in that department… PARIS – A public hearing was held at Paris yesterday to discuss the merits of various routes proposed for Route 16, better known as the Big Four Trail. Gov. Small and officers of the state highway department were present with more than 200 men from the various places along the Big Four Trail. Particular attention was given to that part of the route from Paris to Windsor. Three routes were discussed between Paris and Charleston: The Warrington Road, the road through Dudley and the Grandview Road. Between Charleston and Mattoon, Fred Hudson of Charleston spoke in favor of what is known as the “north road” between the two cities. L.A. Hedrick, speaking for the city of Mattoon, stated the people of Mattoon want the road to go through Mattoon and that selection of the route should be left to state engineers.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – DeBuhr and Son Seed and Feed Store, 2001 Western Ave., has been chosen as the first business to be honored in the Mattoon Association of Commerce’s new “The A of C Salutes” program. The Association of Commerce founded the program to honor an outstanding local business each month. Herman and Henry deBuhr opened the business on March 1, 1913, at the present location. The father and son were former farm and garden attendants at the IOOF Home. Current owner Bernie deBuhr joined the business in 1946 upon graduation from Mattoon High School… MATTOON – During the current academic year there are 189 students from Coles County enrolled at the University of Illinois and an additional 19 county residents enrolled in correspondence courses. A total of 476 alumni of the UI reside in the county. This includes 11 physicians, five dentists, five pharmacists, 37 lawyers, two veterinarians, one nurse and one occupational therapist. UI staff members residing in Coles County include Louis Christen, Mrs. Patsy Luedke, Terry D. Atchison and Mrs. Susan Greco… MATTOON – Mrs. Helen Hill of Mattoon was presented with a life membership in the PTA this week at the regular meeting of the Columbian School PTA. She was presented the certificate by Columbian School PTA President Roger Glass. New officers elected were Terry Strain, president; Mrs. Don Griffin, vice president; Charles Kramer, treasurer; and Mrs. Stanley Waggoner, secretary.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Staci Kingery of Arthur-Lovington was named Player of the Year on the 1996-97 JG-TC Girls All-Area Basketball Team. Kingery led Arthur-Lovington to a 29-3 season record which also led to Lancers’ coach Dale Schuring being named Coach of the Year. Others named to the Girls All-Area Team include Beth Bacon, Mattoon; Sarah Crimmins, Charleston; Lydia Benson, Arthur --Lovington, Emily Fathauer, Shelbyville; Jamie Fearday and Jesi Schumacher, both of Neoga; Sara Garver and Rachael Hibschman, both of Casey-Westfield; Katy Kendall, Sullivan; and Bridget Monahan, Arcola… MATTOON – The Mattoon United Way raised nearly $227,000 in 1996, exceeding its goal of $205,000, directors learned at their quarterly meeting. Proceeds from the United Way’s first golf outing and the highly successful kickoff auction helped push the drive over its goal. Donations to the Mattoon United Way help support 19 not-for-profit agencies that provide services to Mattoon-area residents… CHARLESTON – Union employees at Trailmobile will vote this week on an incentive plan as part of last summer’s contract settlement. Gary Collins, United Paperworkers union president, said the incentive plan is the final part of the contract that union members approved last summer to end a six-month lockout by the company. Collins said there still are about 100 union members are still on layoff status. About 1,200 people were employed at Trailmobile when the lockout began in January 1996 over stalled contract talks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0