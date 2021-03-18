Glancing Back for March 18

MATTOON — A new car is a small price to pay for the safety of seniors on their high school graduation night, says organizers of Project Graduation. Now in its 11th year, Project Graduation sponsors a lock-in for Mattoon High School graduating seniors, giving them a safe, substance-free environment in which to celebrate. Those attending have a chance to win prizes, including this year's grand prize, a new car. This is the first year a new car has been the grand prize. And the prize will be a new Hyundai... NEOGA — Among business Thursday night, the Neoga school board heard a report from John Lowery about the newly organized Education Foundation Board designed to benefit all schools in Cumberland County. Lowey said the new board has received state approval of its not-for-profit status that can receive tax-deductible gifts from people of the community to benefit the county schools. Lowery said the foundation's first project was to assist in the development of the outdoor classroom being built at Cumberland High School.