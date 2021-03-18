Glancing Back for March 18

100 years ago,
March 18, 1921
SULLIVAN — W.A. Steele, president of the Merchants and Farmers State Bank of Sullivan, temporarily closed the doors of the institution this morning on account of the serious nervous breakdown of Z.B. Whitfield, cashier of the bank. The institution will be closed for a day or two to give the officers an opportunity to audit the books of the bank. There is no allegation of any financial difficulties on the part of the bank or the ill cashier. A bank examiner has been sent for immediately to make the audit... CHAMPAIGN — Charleston, winner of the high school district basketball tournament at Shelbyville, lost in the first round of play at the Illinois high school basketball championship. Galesburg handled the boys from the Coles County seat by a score of 29 to 7. Batavia defeated Mount Carmel 27-22, Collinsville defeated Fairbury 21-15 and Flora edged Moline 24-22.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Illinois Pollution Control Board probably will decide within a month whether to approve Mattoon's petition for an extension in meeting 1972 antipollution requirements. That was the word from Melvin Lewis of Chicago, hearing office on the city's request for a one-year extension for a sewer upgrade expected to cost $5.2 million. However, a representative of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the League of Women Voters opposed the extension request. Mrs. Donald Wykis of the League said Mattoon officials' failure to submit engineering plans a few years ago has dropped the city's standing in the priority list for receiving a federal grant to help pay the cost... CHARLESTON — Bob Miller, superintendent-elect of the Coles County education service region, has appointed Maurice Foreman, assistant regional superintendent. Foreman, a Charleston resident, graduated from Charleston High School, received a bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University and master's from the University of Illinois. He has been a school principal and school district superintendent. Foreman and his wife Thelma have one son, Paul, who is assistant principal of Charleston High School.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — A new car is a small price to pay for the safety of seniors on their high school graduation night, says organizers of Project Graduation. Now in its 11th year, Project Graduation sponsors a lock-in for Mattoon High School graduating seniors, giving them a safe, substance-free environment in which to celebrate. Those attending have a chance to win prizes, including this year's grand prize, a new car. This is the first year a new car has been the grand prize. And the prize will be a new Hyundai... NEOGA — Among business Thursday night, the Neoga school board heard a report from John Lowery about the newly organized Education Foundation Board designed to benefit all schools in Cumberland County. Lowey said the new board has received state approval of its not-for-profit status that can receive tax-deductible gifts from people of the community to benefit the county schools. Lowery said the foundation's first project was to assist in the development of the outdoor classroom being built at Cumberland High School.