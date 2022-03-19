Glancing Back for March 19: Nohren, Giesler of Stew-Stras share coach of year honors

MATTOON – On Jan. 20, Stewardson-Strasburg’s basketball team encountered true heartbreak. Head coach Monty Nohren suffered a near-fatal heart attack. But interim coach John Giesler stepped in and the Comets never seemed to miss a beat. And when Nohren returned to the bench for the regional championship game against state-ranked Effingham St. Anthony and had beaten the Stew-Stras twice, the Comets won to claim a third straight regional championship. Coaches Nohren and Giesler thus share this year’s JG-TC Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Honors. Rich Beyers of Shelbyville was named Player of the Year for the 12-member team. Other members are Matt Ashmore, Charleston; Mike Steers, Shelbyville; Roy Clapp, Oakland; Josh Clark and Derek Throneburg, both of Casey-Westfield; Travis Florey, Sullivan; Kurt Friese and Christian Merriman, both of Stew-Stras; Andy Gilbert, Arcola; Mike Mammoser and Andy Strawn, both of Arthur-Lovington… SPRINGFIELD – A bill sponsored by state Rep. Mike Weaver, R-Ashmore, to allow Illinoisans to carry hidden guns passed out of committee by a 16-5 vote yesterday. The bill was passed by the House Transportation Committee and earlier passed by a 15-0 vote by the Agriculture Committee. Thirty-nine states have concealed weapons carry laws similar to the one being considered in Illinois. Proponents say concealed carry laws tend to reduce violent crime, but Illinois State Police Director Terry Gainer said he opposes the bill.