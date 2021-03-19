Glancing Back for March 19

CHARLESTON — A notice of a reduction in wages for all city employees was given at the Charleston City Council meeting last night. A motion to appoint a committee to investigate the matter and report at the next meeting was adopted. Mayor Ashbrook named Aldermen Craig, McIlwaine and Decker as the committee to go carefully over the wage question and report at the next meeting... ARTHUR — William B. Beavers, who lives on Frank McDonald's place and works for McDonald, became seriously ill Tuesday evening and died. He had been dynamiting a hedge all day and complained that night of severe pain at the base of his brain. He died at 7:30 Wednesday morning. Coroner F.F. Fleming held an inquest. Great clots of blood were found at the base of the brain, which caused Mr. Beavers' death. That the concussion of the dynamite had caused the man's death was the opinion of the jurors. Mr. Beavers was about 50 years of age and leaves a widow.

MATTOON — A new Polaroid camera and a new "made in Mattoon" flashcube for it were unveiled today by Robert Wright, manager of General Electric's Mattoon photo lamp plant. The camera, designed by the Polaroid Corp., uses a "super bright" flashcube manufactured by Mattoon's GE plant. The new flashcube produces nearly two and a half times the light of standard flashcube, according to Wright. Many of the more than 1,300 employees of the Mattoon plant will be involved in the manufacture of the Hi-Power Cube. The plant has a payroll of more than $7 million a year... CHARLESTON — A statement of operations released during the 18th annual membership meeting of the Charleston Community Memorial Hospital last night showed a net operating loss of $15,168 for 1970. Robert L. Carlisle, president of the hospital's board of trustees, attributed the largest part of the loss to the fact that $232,000 of the hospital's listed assets is tied up in accounts receivable. Five new members of the hospital's board of trustees were elected to three-year terms at the meeting. They are Rev. Robert Eppinette, Mrs. Wanda Furry and James Giffin, all of Charleston; Carlyle Greathouse of Hindsboro and Bill Coffey of Ashmore.