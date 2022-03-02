Glancing Back for March 2: Bold robbery perpetrated at Mattoon home

100 years ago,
March 2, 1922
MATTOON - One of the boldest robberies in this city in several months was perpetrated about 7 o'clock yesterday evening when two men with drawn revolvers entered the home of Mr. and Mrs. George Heady on Marion Avenue, and ransacked the house at their leisure while the frightened occupants stood with hands uplifted. Apparently, the robbers had entered the wrong dwelling, judging from remarks they made, and were after only money. After thoroughly searching the place and ransacking every drawer in the house, they departed, taking with them a few dollars and change. The police were immediately notified after the men had left, but no trace could be found. It is presumed they left on the next Illinois Central freight train ... MATTOON - Mattoon High School's plans for an auspicious showing in the district basketball tournament at Charleston this weekend took on a disappointing color this morning when it was announced there was little chance that Vernon White, chief point-getter on the team, being able to play. White is the second man the team has lost through an attack of grippe, a type of influenza, Runge having been forced to stay out of the last two games of the regular schedule for the same reason. Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer, said there is a regular epidemic of grippe cases but state requirements do not demand that cases of grippe be reported. For this reason, Dr. Richardson said an estimate of the number of cases cannot be made.
50 years ago, 1972
MATTOON - The board of directors of the Mattoon Association of Commerce has voted unanimously to support and assist the effort to gain voter approval of the $1.6 million sewer bond issue. A referendum will be held April 1. The bonds would fund Mattoon's 25 percent share of upgrading sewer system facilities in order to meet state standards. John Yelvington, association president, said in a letter to the membership that the bond issue is an opportunity to correct Mattoon's most serious community problem at a cost of 25 cents on the dollar ... CHARLESTON - A full-time student will need about $2,400 to attend Eastern Illinois University for the 1972-73 school year, and if the student is typical, he or she will need some financial assistance. This year, for example, approximately 7,000 of the fall quarter enrollment of 8,700 students received some form of financial assistance. The rock-bottom figure a student will need next year if he lives on campus is $1,701, according to Ross Lyman, director of financial aid. That's based on projected tuition and fees of $691 and residence hall cost of $1,010. Based on the experience of his office and data from other state-supported universities, Lyman added about $700 more for the school year to reach the $2,400 figure.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.