Glancing Back for March 2: Bold robbery perpetrated at Mattoon home

MATTOON - One of the boldest robberies in this city in several months was perpetrated about 7 o'clock yesterday evening when two men with drawn revolvers entered the home of Mr. and Mrs. George Heady on Marion Avenue, and ransacked the house at their leisure while the frightened occupants stood with hands uplifted. Apparently, the robbers had entered the wrong dwelling, judging from remarks they made, and were after only money. After thoroughly searching the place and ransacking every drawer in the house, they departed, taking with them a few dollars and change. The police were immediately notified after the men had left, but no trace could be found. It is presumed they left on the next Illinois Central freight train ... MATTOON - Mattoon High School's plans for an auspicious showing in the district basketball tournament at Charleston this weekend took on a disappointing color this morning when it was announced there was little chance that Vernon White, chief point-getter on the team, being able to play. White is the second man the team has lost through an attack of grippe, a type of influenza, Runge having been forced to stay out of the last two games of the regular schedule for the same reason. Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer, said there is a regular epidemic of grippe cases but state requirements do not demand that cases of grippe be reported. For this reason, Dr. Richardson said an estimate of the number of cases cannot be made.