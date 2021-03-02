Glancing Back for March 2

CHARLESTON — Trailmobile officials met with union negotiators for 14 minutes yesterday and gave the union a final contract proposal. A deadline of midnight tomorrow was given to union members. If there is not a vote by the deadline the offer will expire, management said. The three-year contract offer includes a guaranteed cost-savings bonus, reduction in mandatory overtime, a freeze in health insurance premiums and restructuring the voluntary overtime policy. Union local President Gary Collins said the offer was unchanged from earlier. He also said union members would like copies of offers before voting and he can't get printers to copy it. He said the company could have waited until the union's regular Monday meeting... GREENUP — People who enjoy the waterway will have access at the Ryan Bridge for canoeing down the Embarras River. Gov. Jim Edgar and state Rep. Duane Noland of Blue Mound said Coles County was selected for a $42,000 boat access construction grant. The ramp will be built across from Canoes Limited, a canoe rental service on the river about halfway between Charleston and Greenup.