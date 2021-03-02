Glancing Back for March 2

100 years ago,
March 2, 1921
MATTOON — Frank A. Heermans of Mattoon has been appointed assistant secretary of the Illinois Board of Public Utilities. Governor Small appointed Heermans to the position which has a salary of $3,500 a year. Mr. Heermans was for several terms city clerk of Mattoon. Mr. Heermans will continue to hold his interest in the firm of Tivnen and Co., which with he has been allied for the past 18 months... CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors voted to purchase the right-of-way in Humboldt Township for the state bond issue road from Arcola to the Dean Man's Grove corner. The vote on the matter was 12 to 4 in favor. The state is laying out this line, instead of following the Egyptian Trail. The matter got the support of Charleston representatives in return for paving the Charleston-Mattoon road west out of Charleston. That vote was 9 to 8 in favor.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Two false all-clear signals which resulted from improper wiring in a junction box have been cited as the cause of the Oct. 28, 1969, fatal train collision east of Charleston. The accident, in which an east-bound Penn Central freight struck the rear of a stationary train on the Penn Central mainline behind the Moore Business Forms plant, killed two Penn Central employees and injured five others. The Federal railroad Administration issued a report which said at some point before the accident, an employee improperly wired control circuits of a trackside signal contrary to Penn Central's operating rules. The report said all employees in the area denied wiring the circuits... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's basketball team returns to postseason play tonight as one of four teams in the NAIA District 20 tournament. The Panthers, 17-8, are the top-seeded team in the four-team district tournament. Millikin, 17-7, is second, George Williams College, 20-5, is third and Blackburn, 11-11, is fourth. Coach Don Eddy's EIU squad hosts George Williams tonight at Lantz Gym.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Trailmobile officials met with union negotiators for 14 minutes yesterday and gave the union a final contract proposal. A deadline of midnight tomorrow was given to union members. If there is not a vote by the deadline the offer will expire, management said. The three-year contract offer includes a guaranteed cost-savings bonus, reduction in mandatory overtime, a freeze in health insurance premiums and restructuring the voluntary overtime policy. Union local President Gary Collins said the offer was unchanged from earlier. He also said union members would like copies of offers before voting and he can't get printers to copy it. He said the company could have waited until the union's regular Monday meeting... GREENUP — People who enjoy the waterway will have access at the Ryan Bridge for canoeing down the Embarras River. Gov. Jim Edgar and state Rep. Duane Noland of Blue Mound said Coles County was selected for a $42,000 boat access construction grant. The ramp will be built across from Canoes Limited, a canoe rental service on the river about halfway between Charleston and Greenup.