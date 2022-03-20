Glancing Back for March 20: Dennis Weaver stops in Charleston to promote McGovern for president

100 years ago,

March 20, 1922

MATTOON – The decided drop in temperature in the last 24 hours, while decidedly uncomfortable, has nothing much on the March weather of 39 years ago, according to Paul Rider, a Big Four Railroad engineer. According to Mr. Rider, who at the time was firing on the Big Four, a consignment of eight cars of Texas “longhorn” cattle was received by the Big Four at East St. Louis on March 18, 1883, and headed for Buffalo, N.Y. The cattle were shipped in open cars and were in pretty serious condition when received as the temperature had dropped a few degrees below zero. By the time the train reached Mattoon it was 32 degrees below zero. Every single one of the eight car loads of cattle had frozen to death. The dead cattle were taken to a place east of the yards of the Big Four shops and burned… CHARLESTON – Miss Corinne West, for four years connected with St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago, has been chosen superintendent of the Charleston Hospital. She entered upon her new duties late last week. Miss West fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Allen, who leaves in a few days for Pennsylvania, where she has secured a position as a special tuberculosis nurse… URBANA – Centralia won the state high school basketball championship by defeating Atwood 24-16 in a thrilling game Saturday night. Atwood’s defense cracked in the final period and the fast southern quintet was enabled to win premier basket honors among Illinois prep schools. The loss was the Atwood team’s lone defeat of the season. Atwood reached the championship game by defeating Peoria in the semifinal. Rockford, which lost to Centralia in the four-team two-day event, defeated Peoria to take third place.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Actor Dennis Weaver, formerly of “Gunsmoke” and now starring in “McCloud,” ventured into the reality of politics Saturday as he made a brief appearance on behalf of Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. George McGovern. Weaver spoke at a press conference in Charleston and then met with shoppers at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. Weaver noted that he supports McGovern because the senator “says everything I wish I could say” and feels it’s his duty… MATTOON – An undetermined amount of smoke and water damage occurred in a fire at the Kroger Family Center at the east edge of Mattoon Sunday. The alarm was received by the Mattoon Fire Department at 4:20 p.m. after a fire was discovered in an office storage area in the northeast section of the store. Firemen said smoke filled the entire building, although actual fire damage was considered minimal… MATTOON – Polio vaccine clinics will be held in the Mattoon school district March 23 and May 18 for those who will be entering kindergarten next fall and have never been vaccinated. Other children now in school who have never been vaccinated also may attend the clinic. The clinics are free and will be held at Jefferson Junior High. Mrs. Ruth Luckey, school nurse, said additional clinics will be held in April so students who have had the first two doses of polio vaccine may receive a booster.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Lawyers representing the City of Charleston filed a motion in court yesterday asking that a lawsuit stemming from last year’s drownings at the Lake Charleston spillway be dismissed. Mattoon attorneys Steve Corn and Richard Hayden are representing the city in a lawsuit filed by the family of Joseph Bee, one of two students who drowned at the spillway May 9, 1996. Bee, 21, of Springfield and Tim Fix, 23, of Plainfield both drowned while swimming near the spillway. The suit filed by Springfield attorney David Drake on behalf of Bee’s father, Tom, said the city should have been aware of the dangerous conditions at the spillway and the dangers warranted fencing and warning signs… MATTOON – The appearance of the Mattoon police dispatch room is changing, but not the service provided. Mattoon police will continue to staff the station 24 hours a day, every day, and provide services including dispatching when necessary, said Police Chief Dave O’Dell. The purpose is to assist and complement Coles County’s new 911 central dispatch system, O’Dell said. Police are not in competition with 911 for dispatching service, he said. Mattoon police are beginning about a six-week project of setting up a “side channel” dispatch system and monitoring setup for City Hall.

