Glancing Back for March 20

MATTOON — High school athletes will receive what could be the chance of a lifetime this weekend. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will offer free heart scans to area high school sophomores. The scans are able to detect heart abnormalities that an ordinary physical exam might not. The event is sponsored by SBLHC, five area Rotary clubs, General Electric Medical Laboratories, Hewlett-Packard and Showplace Eight Theaters. Dr. Shailish Zaveri, a cardiologist, will review the scans... CASEY — A truck carrying mildly toxic chemicals overturned and caught fire on Interstate 70 under the Illinois Route 49 overpass yesterday morning. The driver of the truck was killed and the chemical contents were released into the air. Students at Casey-Westfield High School and Junior High, located on the north side of the city, were moved to Monroe Elementary School as a precaution. Nursing homes and several businesses located near the interchange also were evacuated as a precaution... MATTOON — Members of Girl Scout Troop 175 recently visited Mrs. Virginia Dodson, who was a scout in the first Girl Scout troop in Mattoon. Mrs. Dodson, 84, said she was a Girl Scout as a child and then was adult leader of five troops. In the beginning, there were no uniforms, only scarves, she said. The original troop, consisting of about 25 girls, was organized by Mrs. Helen Douglas and Mrs. S.R. Evans through Central Community Church, where the troop met. Deborah Kirts, current troop leader, and the scouts brought flowers and Girl Scout cookies to Mrs. Dodson.