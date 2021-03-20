Glancing Back for March 20

100 years ago,
March 20, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The biggest problem in law enforcement today is narcotics, Coles County Sheriff Paul B. Smith told members of the Mattoon Lions Club. Smith also said narcotics charges are difficult to prove in court because suspects often can dispose of evidence. Smith said one prisoner passed some marijuana and a pipe to a companion right in the sheriff's office. Smith also said state authorities need to work more closely with local law enforcement on cases. He said it has happened where local authorities might be working on a case only to have a state agency come in and upset the whole thing... ASHMORE — Burglars netted $1,214.50 in equipment during a Thursday night break-in at the Ashmore Grain Co. But, according to the Coles County Sheriff's Department, the burglars tried to get into a safe, not realizing it was unlocked. In the process of trying to break into the safe, the burglars actually locked it. Earl Clapp, owner of the grain company, said burglars broke through a window in the office. They took several machines and office equipment but got just $10 in cash when they inadvertently locked the unlocked safe with cash inside.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — High school athletes will receive what could be the chance of a lifetime this weekend. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will offer free heart scans to area high school sophomores. The scans are able to detect heart abnormalities that an ordinary physical exam might not. The event is sponsored by SBLHC, five area Rotary clubs, General Electric Medical Laboratories, Hewlett-Packard and Showplace Eight Theaters. Dr. Shailish Zaveri, a cardiologist, will review the scans... CASEY — A truck carrying mildly toxic chemicals overturned and caught fire on Interstate 70 under the Illinois Route 49 overpass yesterday morning. The driver of the truck was killed and the chemical contents were released into the air. Students at Casey-Westfield High School and Junior High, located on the north side of the city, were moved to Monroe Elementary School as a precaution. Nursing homes and several businesses located near the interchange also were evacuated as a precaution... MATTOON — Members of Girl Scout Troop 175 recently visited Mrs. Virginia Dodson, who was a scout in the first Girl Scout troop in Mattoon. Mrs. Dodson, 84, said she was a Girl Scout as a child and then was adult leader of five troops. In the beginning, there were no uniforms, only scarves, she said. The original troop, consisting of about 25 girls, was organized by Mrs. Helen Douglas and Mrs. S.R. Evans through Central Community Church, where the troop met. Deborah Kirts, current troop leader, and the scouts brought flowers and Girl Scout cookies to Mrs. Dodson.