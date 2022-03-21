Glancing Back for March 21: James R. Allee’s birthday bash features performance by Jefferson Junior High Band

100 years ago,

March 21, 1922

MATTOON – Through the efforts of the Mothers Association of the Bennett School, the teachers and pupils have secured some valuable equipment. This equipment consists of stereographs and stereoscopes which will be used in the course of study, thereby using the visual method of teaching and learning, which is gaining much favor throughout the country. The set is called the “Keystone 600,” containing 600 pictures, stereoscopes and six reference books to facilitate the study. Art, literature, history, geography, animal life and other subjects can be more fully developed by this visual study… HUMBOLDT – One day last week a stranger motored into Humboldt and quietly passed the tip that he had some “real good cold tea” he was willing to sell for $3.50 a pint. The tip was taken and it was not long before the stranger had sold 36 pints of “tea.” He then left Humboldt for new and greener fields. Upon his departure, the buyers found they had not been sold goods under false pretenses, as the liquid was indeed “cold tea.” It is said the stranger made no other offer than he was selling “cold tea,” but with a knowing wink and a nod of his head, he would shake the bottle of brown tea and the old-time “heads’ would assemble on top of the liquid, and brought the peddler three dozen customers.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Despite a couple major contests, voting in today’s primary election in Coles County is expected to be light. Despite campaign visits from some presidential candidates or their representatives and vigorous campaigning particularly by Dan Walker and Lt. Gov. Paul Simon, who are competing for the gubernatorial nomination on the Democratic ticket, forecasts are low for voter turnout. The expected turnout today is only 35 to 40 percent of registered voters in the state will vote… CHARLESTON – Janet Ashby of Charleston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Ashby, has been chosen queen of the annual Rockhound Gem and Mineral Show to be held at Eastern Illinois University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Union. Miss Ashby is a sophomore at Lake Land College. She is the first queen ever chosen for the annual show. She will be wearing a crown fashioned by members of the Kickapoo Rock and Mineral Club of Mattoon… MATTOON – A quiet family dinner with the usual gifts and well-wishes was planned yesterday for James R. Allee’s birthday celebration. And that would have been the case if not for Allee’s good friend Gene Hoots. The family’s quiet birthday dinner was interrupted by loud noise outside the house. Peering out the window, the Allees saw a huge gathering led by the 110-piece Jefferson Junior High School band. Hoots had hired the band to perform at Central Community Church and then march to the Allees’ house nearby while playing “When the Saints Go Marching In.” The band and accompanying crowd then combined for an enthusiastic rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – The Charleston school board has started the search for a new school superintendent and wants it to be a community decision, board President Mitchell Shick said. But whoever the board picks, it won’t be Assistant Superintendent Jeanne Walters, who is serving as acting superintendent until a replacement is named. She said she is not interested in the job. Shick said the board has hired a consulting service of the Illinois Association of School Boards to help conduct the superintendent search. The goal is to have the new person on the job by July 1. The board also hired John Lowey of a Monticello consulting firm to help the district in financial matters and in any way Walters needs assistance. The board recently fired Superintendent Terry Weir, who also handled the district’s financial matters… MATTOON – Lake Land College transfer students are outperforming other students at their four-year universities. The 1996 Community College Feedback Report shows that Lake Land graduates outperform their native counterparts and other community college transfers. Data was gathered from public universities in Illinois, including the University of Illinois and Eastern Illinois University. The report showed that 948 former Lake Land students were enrolled at the nine universities with 62.9 percent of them enrolled at EIU. The Lake Land students earned an average GPA of 2.95 on a 4.0 scale. That compares to a 2.76 GPA earned by all other students. Students transferring to SIU-Carbondale, second-most popular transfer destination, earned an average GPA of 2.73 compared to 2.55 average of all other SIU-C students.

