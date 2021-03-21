Glancing Back for March 21

100 years ago,
March 21, 1921
NEOGA — It has been the natural supposition, owing to the mild winter, that this vicinity would be blessed with a bumper peach crop this season. According to an experienced orchardist, this is a mistake, owing to the fact that before the trees were prepared for cold weather, an early freeze in the fall killed the tender young limbs and prospective buds. When a severe cold snap comes at that time it is fatal to the peach crop for the coming season. The owners of large peach orchards at this time are pruning and cutting back the trees so they may be better prepared to produce a large crop of peaches next year... MATTOON — Members of Union Laborers on the Big Four Railroad, Mattoon No. 500, met yesterday and selected two representatives for the conference today in Cincinnati between laborers and executive officers of the Big Four. Albert McCoy, chairman of the grievance board of the Big Four shops of the bridges and buildings department, D.R. White, chairman of the grievance committee of the roundhouse workers, were selected as Mattoon's representatives. They were instructed to oppose and refuse any rate cut whatever.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Today marks the two-month "anniversary" of the Trailmobile lockout, and after nine negotiating sessions with a federal mediator, there is still no contract between the company and union. In fact, spokesmen for each side cannot agree if anything has been accomplished. Gary Collins, president of United Paperworkers Local 7591, said he can't tell that anything has been gained by negotiations or the lockout. But Ed Kennedy, human resources manager for Trailmobile, said the company has guaranteed money in a cost-savings bonus and an increase in the pension... MATTOON — Mark Giertz has been named the JG/T-C Area Basketball Player of the year to headline the 14th annual All-Area boys squad. Other members of this year's team include Derek Throneburg of Casey-Westfield, Roy Clapp of Oakland; Steven Murphy of Charleston, John Foran of Arcola, Greg Fearday of Neoga, Kevin Towle of Sullivan, Phil Hurst of Windsor and Matt Webb and Andy Limes, both of Kansas; Nick Perry and Jeremy Nichols, both of Findlay; Giertz and Brock Vonderheide, both of Stewardson-Strasburg. Coach of the Year is Tad Everett of Kansas.