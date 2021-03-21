Glancing Back for March 21

NEOGA — It has been the natural supposition, owing to the mild winter, that this vicinity would be blessed with a bumper peach crop this season. According to an experienced orchardist, this is a mistake, owing to the fact that before the trees were prepared for cold weather, an early freeze in the fall killed the tender young limbs and prospective buds. When a severe cold snap comes at that time it is fatal to the peach crop for the coming season. The owners of large peach orchards at this time are pruning and cutting back the trees so they may be better prepared to produce a large crop of peaches next year... MATTOON — Members of Union Laborers on the Big Four Railroad, Mattoon No. 500, met yesterday and selected two representatives for the conference today in Cincinnati between laborers and executive officers of the Big Four. Albert McCoy, chairman of the grievance board of the Big Four shops of the bridges and buildings department, D.R. White, chairman of the grievance committee of the roundhouse workers, were selected as Mattoon's representatives. They were instructed to oppose and refuse any rate cut whatever.