Glancing Back for March 22: Quarrel over custody of infant leads to kidnapping charges

100 years ago,

March 22, 1922

MATTOON – Sam Boruff is still police magistrate. The Mattoon City Council last night was told by City Attorney Hannah that the March 11 resignation of Boruff was not legal as it had not been filed with the Coles County clerk as required by law. As a result, Boruff still holds the office, the council was informed, and there is no vacancy by which the name of Aaron Abel might be placed on the ballot for the upcoming elections. As a result, the question of the police magistrate is still “up in the air,” so to speak. Boruff is still the legal magistrate, although he is not personally looking after the affairs of the office… MATTOON – Kidnapping charges were filed against Herman and Louise Sanders yesterday by Mrs. Dessie Campbell, all parties being residents of Grant Park. The arrests were the result of a quarrel over custody of the 8 months old child of Mr. and Mrs. Huey Sanders. Huey Sanders is a brother of Herman and Louise. Huey Sanders’ wife had sued her husband for nonsupport. While they were in court, Herman and Louise were watching the baby at the home of their parents. After a court appearance, Mrs. Sanders went to pick up her baby but the Sanders family refused to yield the baby. As a decoy of peace, Mrs. Dessie Campbell, a friend of Mrs. Huey Sanders, went to the Sanders home. After a few minutes of chatting, she grabbed the infant and raced from the house, with the Sanders family chasing in pursuit. The chase continued until Mrs. Campbell stopped from exhaustion and Louise and Herman took the baby. A free-for-all fight followed, after which Mrs. Campbell filed charges.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Dan Walker, the upset victor in the Democratic primary race for the party’s nomination for governor, defeated Lt. Gov. Paul Simon in Coles County by almost 1,000 votes. The vote for governor in Coles was Walker with 3,108 votes to 2,139 for Simon. On the Republican ballot, incumbent Gov. Richard Ogilvie had something less than a smashing victory in the county. Ogilvie received 1,487 votes to 1,147 for John Mathis of Peoria, a relative unknown who did not fare well in the state. Walker, former attorney for Montgomery Ward who campaigned by walking across the state, and Ogilvie will meet in the fall…CHARLESTON – There are 235 homes and 10 commercial or industrial facilities in the proposed area of Lincoln Lake in Coles County, according to the Coles County Regional Planning Commission. Construction of the lake would also involve relocation of a segment of the Norfolk and Western Railroad southwest of Charleston. The planning commission estimates that 595 people living in the lake area will have to be relocated.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Blood donors in the Coles County area will have more frequent opportunities to donate with the opening Monday of the area’s first donor center. Community Blood Services of Illinois, which has supplied blood products to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for more than a year, will operate the center in Professional Plaza, just east of the hospital. The center will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Sarah Bush Lincoln gets about 200 units of blood per month from Community Blood Services of Illinois… CHARLESTON – The search committee created to find Charleston’s first city manager will have a large task narrowing the candidate pool. The city has received 54 applications for city manager and only about five can be eliminated for lack of qualifications, Mayor Dan Cougill said. A search committee has been established to reduce the number of candidates to about five and then present its recommendations to the City Council. Fred Preston, professor at Eastern Illinois University and chairman of the Charleston Tomorrow steering committee, chairs the city manager search committee.

